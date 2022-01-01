University of California, Irvine
Time management is the process of organizing and planning how to schedule your time across various tasks to be both efficient and productive. Whether in your career or in your personal life, time management skills and techniques like goal setting, prioritization, and delegation can help you to make steady progress towards your long-term goals while filtering out unnecessary activities.
Time management skills are important because they allow you to work smarter, not harder, enabling you to get more done in less time and enhancing your productivity. In a career setting, the ability to manage your individual and group projects with decisive task management makes you more effective at your job and more valuable to your organization. This in turn translates into career advancement opportunities and greater employment prospects.
Your personal life can also benefit from time management skills, as they empower you to make the most out of your daily routine. By building your self-motivation and coupling it with a strategic approach to personal development, you can pursue success in your life goals on your terms.
Whether you work in a public, private, or nonprofit job, every individual and organization strives to be as productive as possible and can benefit from time management skills. And, since the need for efficient time management increases with the number of decisions that need to be made, these skills are especially necessary for managerial roles.
There are also career opportunities in helping these high-level managers meet their productivity targets. Executive assistants help leaders in organizations of all kinds manage their obligations and staff, and may even be responsible for reviewing incoming documents, conducting research, and preparing reports.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, administrative assistants have a median salary of $38,850 per year and can often start working with a high school diploma, although they typically need a bachelor’s degree to become executive assistants.
Yes. Coursera offers a wide range of online courses and Specializations that can strengthen your time management skills and help you achieve your personal and professional goals. With the opportunity to learn remotely at top-ranked schools like the University of California Irvine, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Michigan, you’ll receive a high quality education taught by leading experts.
And, since you can complete coursework on a flexible schedule, you’ll be able to practice your time management skills as you learn them and fit your learning into your existing work or family life. You’ll also do the same coursework and earn the same credits as on-campus students while paying a significantly lower cost. That is time well-spent.
Because time management is a concept that anyone can benefit from learning, no experience or skills are necessary before studying it. You could be a student who wants to manage your time wisely when studying. A busy stay-at-home mom who wants to learn better time management when taking care of her household and family. Or you could be a doctor who wants to learn time management skills so you can see more patients in a timely manner. The main thing you'll need to bring to the table when you study time management is a desire to improve your skills so that you can implement them in your personal or professional life.
Because almost any job requires time management skills to some degree, the types of people suited for those roles vary. It helps if you are organized, both in your personal and professional lives. It also helps if you know how to prioritize your daily tasks. Understanding how to set goals and accomplish them can be an important part of a job that depends on time management. You may also need to know how to plan and delegate tasks and communicate well with others. Time management jobs may require working with or managing a team. Finally, you need to be good at stress management. Letting stress get the best of you can interfere with your ability to practice good time management.
Anyone who needs more organization in their life may benefit from studying time management. You may learn how to be more productive at work or at home, which can lead to achieving more of your short-term and long-term goals and reducing the amount of stress in your life. If you're planning on starting a business or a career in a field that may be fast-paced and stressful, learning about time management could be just what you need to help set you above other applicants.