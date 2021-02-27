Developed by the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, Managing Emotions in Times of Uncertainty & Stress will provide participants with the knowledge, skills, and strategies to understand and manage their emotions and those of their students. The 10-hour online course is designed for school staff, including teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, principals, and non-teaching staff in preK-12 schools.
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
This course is designed for school educators and staff members.
What you will learn
Educate school staff in the science and impact of stress
Provide school staff with the opportunity to build and apply social and emotional skills and strategies
Offer strategies for helping students to identify and manage their emotions
Provide resources and ideas that are relevant during this time of heightened stress and uncertainty
Offered by
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to SEL and Why Emotions Matter
Social and emotional skills are more important now than ever. As educators, we can find ways to better identify and manage our own emotions, which in turn, can help our students identify and manage theirs. In this introductory week, we’ll unpack how emotions can help and hinder attention, decision making, relationships, health, and performance.
Identifying Our Emotions
In this section, you'll focus on how to identify your own emotions, which is an essential first step to building emotional intelligence skills. You'll explore how to recognize, understand, and accurately label emotions using the Mood Meter. This section builds a foundation for the rest of the course, where you'll learn how to manage your emotions and help students to manage theirs.
Managing Our Own Emotions with Action Strategies
In this section, you'll apply what you've learned about identifying your emotions to the practice of managing your emotions. You'll explore and reflect on a series of "action strategies" to help you manage your emotions in healthy, productive ways.
Managing Emotions by Shifting How We Think
While the previous section focused on "action strategies" to support healthy emotion management, this section focuses on "thought strategies." You'll consider research-based ways to shift the way you think to shift the way you feel, and consider how you can incorporate these strategies into your daily life.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.88%
- 4 stars14.66%
- 3 stars2.22%
- 2 stars0.75%
- 1 star0.46%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING EMOTIONS IN TIMES OF UNCERTAINTY & STRESS
EXTRAORDINARY ... This course is in a league of its own ... Though I have been through RULER training, my knowledge "roots" run deeper, and comfort talking about it is clearer!
Managing Emotions in Times of Uncertainty & Stress provides good strategies and tools to handle emotions and to help students to understand and regulate their emotions.
The information shared in this course is applicable in so many settings. You will learn skills to manage your own emotions, and to help support others to manage theirs.
Very thought provoking and informative. I was able to gain a lot of insight and new strategies for managing my own emotions and stress in order to be more supportive of those I work with.
