About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

12%

started a new career after completing these courses

15%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

This course is designed for school educators and staff members.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Educate school staff in the science and impact of stress

  • Provide school staff with the opportunity to build and apply social and emotional skills and strategies

  • Offer strategies for helping students to identify and manage their emotions

  • Provide resources and ideas that are relevant during this time of heightened stress and uncertainty

Beginner Level

This course is designed for school educators and staff members.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to SEL and Why Emotions Matter

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 16 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Identifying Our Emotions

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Managing Our Own Emotions with Action Strategies

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 17 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Managing Emotions by Shifting How We Think

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz

