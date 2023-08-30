Starweaver
Tools and Techniques for Managing Stress
Starweaver

Tools and Techniques for Managing Stress

Taught in English

1,932 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Tj Walker

Instructor: Tj Walker

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.7

(13 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • You'll gain knowledge about the causes, types, and effects of stress on physical, mental, and emotional well-being. 

  • You'll be introduced to a range of evidence-based stress management techniques and coping strategies. 

  • Helps you to learn about maintaining healthy practices in reducing stress levels and promoting overall well-being.

  • You'll be able to develop resilience by learning how to adapt and bounce back from stressful situations. 

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

6 quizzes, 1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

This course provides tools and techniques to effectively manage and cope with stress in personal and professional settings. Students will learn strategies to identify stressors, develop stress management plans, and implement relaxation techniques. This course addresses core areas of stress in your life, including the areas of your career, personal finance, health, and relationships. You can reduce your stress levels by improving your performance levels and happiness.

What's included

36 videos3 readings6 quizzes1 assignment

Instructor

Tj Walker
Starweaver
2 Courses5,250 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 13

4.7

13 reviews

  • 5 stars

    69.23%

  • 4 stars

    30.76%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

DS
5

Reviewed on Aug 29, 2023

JD
5

Reviewed on Dec 12, 2023

SH
5

Reviewed on Mar 30, 2024

View more reviews

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions