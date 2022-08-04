About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Resilience for Everyone Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Addressing immediate stressors
  • Reducing long-term or daily stress
  • Managing your time effectively
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
18 minutes to complete

Welcome to Managing Stress and Time!

18 minutes to complete
2 readings
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Managing your time effectively

2 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Addressing immediate stressors

2 hours to complete
4 readings
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Reducing long-term or daily stress

2 hours to complete
3 readings

About the Resilience for Everyone Specialization

Resilience for Everyone

