Stress is a universal experience. Now more than ever, people are suffering from burnout. They're getting overwhelmed by the stress of life, and wondering where their time went. Managing stress is a skill rarely taught in schools, yet it is one of the most vital skills one can have. Thankfully, both time and stress management are skills that can be learned and developed. Everyone has the capability to effectively manage their stress and time, and this course will help you unlock that potential.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Addressing immediate stressors
- Reducing long-term or daily stress
- Managing your time effectively
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
18 minutes to complete
Welcome to Managing Stress and Time!
18 minutes to complete
2 readings
2 hours to complete
Managing your time effectively
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Addressing immediate stressors
2 hours to complete
4 readings
2 hours to complete
Reducing long-term or daily stress
2 hours to complete
3 readings
About the Resilience for Everyone Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.