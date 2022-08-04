Profile

CareerCatalyst

    Courses

    Building Relationships with Communication

    Decision-Making

    Leading Through Effective Communication

    Communicating In Groups and Teams

    Giving Feedback

    Public Speaking and Presentations

    Digital Communication and Emotion

    Positive Thinking and Thriving

    Managing Stress and Time

    Communicating Your Best Self

    Digital Tools and Well-Being

    Creative Thinking

    Avoiding Bias

    Empathy for Self and Others

    Digital Safety and Security

    Grit and Growth Mindset

    Problem-solving

    Digital Creativity

    Managing Up

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Popular Courses and Certifications

    Popular collections and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Placeholder
    Placeholder
    Placeholder