Creativity matters, but it’s not always an easy thing to accomplish. From coming up with ideas to protecting your intellectual property, there’s a lot that goes into being a creator. In digital environments, you have a lot of freedom to create content of various kinds — but you also have more to be careful about. The question is, “How do you go about creating and protecting your content in the digital world?”
Digital CreativityArizona State University
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
14 minutes to complete
Welcome to Digital Creativity!
14 minutes to complete
1 reading
2 hours to complete
Seeking out information
2 hours to complete
4 readings
2 hours to complete
Creating with digital tools
2 hours to complete
3 readings
1 hour to complete
Selecting an inclusive medium
1 hour to complete
3 readings
