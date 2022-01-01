Free
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
Technical University of Denmark (DTU)
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Lund University
The University of Chicago
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Intellectual property is any property that is intangible. The concept of intellectual property covers such things as music and lyrics, ideas for inventions, film and television scripts, artwork, and branding concepts. The legal realm of intellectual property governs the protection of intellectual property and what happens when individuals or organizations violate—or trespass on—others' intellectual property. In other words, if you have an original idea, you have the right for that idea to be protected from theft of all or part of it. The protection of intellectual property takes place under copyright and patent laws. Copyright protects artwork of any kind, while patent protects inventions and the concepts surrounding them.
The most important reasons to learn about intellectual property are to ensure that you don't violate the laws that govern the protection of intellectual property and to understand how to protect your own ideas. The laws and regulations that concern intellectual property help to protect innovation and make sure that proper credit goes to those who develop different forms of intellectual property. Knowing about intellectual property allows you to keep and defend your ideas and avoid infringing on the ideas that others have devised.
Artists, inventors, and innovators in multiple industries deal with intellectual property issues on an almost daily basis. Intellectual property is at the forefront of careers in the arts, technology, and medicine. If you're serious about developing new ideas ranging from a new corporate logo to medical breakthroughs to the next popular television show, a thorough knowledge of intellectual property is essential to your line of work.
Online courses on Coursera can give you knowledge of intellectual property law and its ramifications in various industries. You can take online courses that give you a broad view of the concepts that surround intellectual property, and you'll find courses that cover more specific subjects like copyright law for music and how to protect ideas in the medical sector.