Intellectual property is the currency of the tech world. The pharmaceutical patent for Lipitor generated over $100 billion in revenue, the copyright for the Harry Potter franchise has generated over $25 billion to date, and the trademarked brands of the world’s largest tech companies now eclipse $100 billion in value. But what makes these intangible assets so valuable? Through the courses in this specialization, you will learn the differences between the various forms of U.S. intellectual property rights, including patents, copyrights, and trademarks, and their various applications to human innovations. Drawing from that knowledge, you will then work to develop a trademark strategy for a company, analyze a patent document, and address a copyright cease-and-desist request. After completing these hands-on projects, you will have the necessary framework to craft integrated intellectual property strategies tailored to an organization’s core business goals.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Introduction to Intellectual Property

4.8
stars
698 ratings
134 reviews
Course 2

Course 2

Copyright Law

4.8
stars
242 ratings
47 reviews
Course 3

Course 3

Trademark Law

4.8
stars
174 ratings
33 reviews
Course 4

Course 4

Patent Law

4.8
stars
194 ratings
37 reviews

University of Pennsylvania

