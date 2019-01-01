Cynthia Dahl is the Director of the Detkin Intellectual Property and Technology Legal Clinic, a “teaching law firm” at Penn Law giving students the chance to help clients set and implement IP strategy. She specializes in the business applications of intellectual property and technology, and writes and speaks extensively around the country about teaching in this area. Before joining Penn Law, Cynthia was Senior IP Counsel for TruePosition, Inc. a Liberty Media-owned international wireless location company. While at TruePosition, she grew the company’s extensive patent portfolio and developed the IP portfolio of three related start-up ventures, drafted all manner of intellectual property agreements, and managed litigation and advocated in front of international standards bodies. Prior to working at TruePosition, she was a litigation associate at Holland and Hart LLP and Pennie and Edmonds LLP. Before launching her legal career, she counseled artists at Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts in New York, and held several jobs in policy and the press, including working for Senator Bill Bradley (D-NJ) and Nina Totenberg at National Public Radio. As Detkin Clinic director, she works closely with the Penn Center for Innovation and Penn Law’s Center for Technology, Innovation and Competition.