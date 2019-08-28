About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Intellectual Property Law Specialization
What you will learn

  • Define the scope and subject matter of trademark protection

  • Evaluate the usefulness and limits of seeking trademark protection

  • Formulate a strategy for creating and protecting a strong trademark

  • Design processes to maintain ownership and control of a trademark and respond to possible infringement

Skills you will gain

  • Marketing
  • Brand Management
  • Strategic Planning
  • Value Proposition
Instructor

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

What is a Trademark?

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

How to Choose the Right Trademark

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Why and How to Protect a Trademark

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

How to Maintain a Mark and the Basics of Infringement

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM TRADEMARK LAW

About the Intellectual Property Law Specialization

Intellectual Property Law

Frequently Asked Questions

