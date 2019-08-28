The protections afforded under trademark law have created incredible value in intangible assets, with the value of the world’s most valuable brands such as Amazon, Apple and Google each exceeding $100 billion. But what exactly is trademark law, and how is such enormous value created?
Define the scope and subject matter of trademark protection
Evaluate the usefulness and limits of seeking trademark protection
Formulate a strategy for creating and protecting a strong trademark
Design processes to maintain ownership and control of a trademark and respond to possible infringement
University of Pennsylvania
What is a Trademark?
What is a trademark? What can and cannot qualify as a trademark? This module answers these important threshold questions to begin our study of U.S. trademark law.
How to Choose the Right Trademark
What does it mean for a trademark to be "good?" What is a "strong" trademark? This module answers those questions, and demonstrates how to balance the sometimes competing interests of the marketing and legal departments of a business.
Why and How to Protect a Trademark
In this module, you will learn if, when, and how to file for official trademark protection.
How to Maintain a Mark and the Basics of Infringement
So you have a trademark - what now? This module will show you how to protect and police your trademark, as well as how to approach potential trademark infringement.
Excellent professor and interesting material. The reading assignments were wonderful, with hard core information sprinkled with some humorous stuff.
The teaching is exceptionally good. I am not a law student but understood it well. The content presentation of the trademark law course is really fantastic and should be appreciated well.
It was an amazing experience attending lectures and undergoing the course.
Great course and introduction to Trademark Law! Highly recommend to others seeking an introduction to the field.
About the Intellectual Property Law Specialization
Intellectual property is the currency of the tech world. The pharmaceutical patent for Lipitor generated over $100 billion in revenue, the copyright for the Harry Potter franchise has generated over $25 billion to date, and the trademarked brands of the world’s largest tech companies now eclipse $100 billion in value. But what makes these intangible assets so valuable?
