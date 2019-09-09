Chevron Left
About the Course

The protections afforded under trademark law have created incredible value in intangible assets, with the value of the world’s most valuable brands such as Amazon, Apple and Google each exceeding $100 billion. But what exactly is trademark law, and how is such enormous value created? This course examines the fundamentals of U.S. trademark law and the ways in which the manufacturers of various products and services can establish and protect their identities and the identities of their products in the marketplace. We will explore the purpose of trademark law, identify the different types of trademarks, including names, designs, logos, and trade dress, and explore strategies for choosing and protecting strong, potentially valuable trademarks. We will also discuss strategies for strengthening descriptive marks, and lay out the steps for filing for federal trademark protection. Finally, we will address how to design an ongoing maintenance strategy to protect, extend, and maximize the value of trademarks, and discuss strategies for responding to possible trademark infringement....

Top reviews

RM

Aug 28, 2019

The teaching is exceptionally good. I am not a law student but understood it well. The content presentation of the trademark law course is really fantastic and should be appreciated well.

DB

Aug 23, 2020

Excellent professor and interesting material. The reading assignments were wonderful, with hard core information sprinkled with some humorous stuff.

By Samuel L

Sep 9, 2019

A practical, must-take course for potential and current business owners. This trademark law class was concise and riddled with practical tips, offering a solid foundation to better think about trademark strategy.

By RANJEET S M

Aug 29, 2019

The teaching is exceptionally good. I am not a law student but understood it well. The content presentation of the trademark law course is really fantastic and should be appreciated well.

By Emma V

Nov 1, 2019

This course is very well structured, understandable and well documented.

I am a master's student in Paris and I am delighted to improve my knowledge of law and English.

By CHRISTOPHER E H

Jul 17, 2019

Excellently delivered by our instructor. I learned a lot and gained a deeper understanding in Trademark Law which is important in my present role.

By Ira G

Jun 26, 2020

Interesting subject matter and very knowledgeable instructor. I would recommend this to anyone interested in marketing and Trademark Law

By Ajeeth A

Jan 19, 2020

Great course and introduction to Trademark Law! Highly recommend to others seeking an introduction to the field.

By JOSE E C P

Dec 7, 2019

Excellent course, well-explained, I highly recommend it!

By Mukhtar K

Jan 12, 2020

perfect

By Sulagna c

Aug 3, 2020

It's such an amazing course. It skillfully balances the academia part of it with its virtual mode of delivery. The basics of trademarks are bound to be cleared up after this course. I wouldn't say only law students are the ones to be benefited from it, its suitable for any one who has a thirst for knowledge.

By EVA F

Feb 27, 2020

I found the materials to be easy to understand. I appreciated the multiple ways information was passed. I enjoyed the final. I found it to bring the entire curriculum together for me. I would recommend this course to anyone in business and marketing wanting to understand trademark strategies.

By Muskan K

Aug 6, 2020

The very informative course for trademark law, and how to grant it and its process everything is in this simple course, must recommend to anyone who want know about how trademark works. And excellent course instructor ! Happy to accomplish specialization :)

By Nathalia A M H

Apr 22, 2020

Amazing course! The explanation of the subjects is really engaging so you are not distracted and the additional information helps you to understand better the videos.

By Phạm T H A

Sep 20, 2021

This is a great course for anyone who wants to learn about trademarks. The course provides not only theoretical lectures but also practical examples.

By Deborah L B

Aug 24, 2020

Excellent professor and interesting material. The reading assignments were wonderful, with hard core information sprinkled with some humorous stuff.

By Edgar S

Nov 24, 2020

Excelente curso al igual que los anteriores , la ultima Evaluación es un poco engorrosa pero tiene información muy valiosa en general.

By Irzebett T

Oct 14, 2021

This was an amazing course!! The reading material was particularly exceptional. The instructor, very clear and easy to understand.

By Malik I

Mar 1, 2020

It was a mindful course to explore the knowledge for the protection of the right involving trade.

By SAMIRON C

Jun 5, 2020

It was an amazing experience attending lectures and undergoing the course.

By Eleazar M A

Aug 23, 2021

Extraordinario curso, grandes profesores y material de primera calidad.

By Simon W M

Mar 24, 2021

Really testing of your bounds of knowledge. I’m glad I took it up

By Ratnayake M H S R

Jan 6, 2021

This is an excellent course which organized properly.

By Milena M M

Jul 22, 2020

This is one of the best courses I have ever attended!

By Peter D

Jun 29, 2020

Good class and very informative!!

By Gorky J

May 5, 2020

Great course thanks!

By Dajun X

Apr 4, 2020

excellent quizzes

