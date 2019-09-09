RM
Aug 28, 2019
The teaching is exceptionally good. I am not a law student but understood it well. The content presentation of the trademark law course is really fantastic and should be appreciated well.
DB
Aug 23, 2020
Excellent professor and interesting material. The reading assignments were wonderful, with hard core information sprinkled with some humorous stuff.
By Samuel L•
Sep 9, 2019
A practical, must-take course for potential and current business owners. This trademark law class was concise and riddled with practical tips, offering a solid foundation to better think about trademark strategy.
By RANJEET S M•
Aug 29, 2019
The teaching is exceptionally good. I am not a law student but understood it well. The content presentation of the trademark law course is really fantastic and should be appreciated well.
By Emma V•
Nov 1, 2019
This course is very well structured, understandable and well documented.
I am a master's student in Paris and I am delighted to improve my knowledge of law and English.
By CHRISTOPHER E H•
Jul 17, 2019
Excellently delivered by our instructor. I learned a lot and gained a deeper understanding in Trademark Law which is important in my present role.
By Ira G•
Jun 26, 2020
Interesting subject matter and very knowledgeable instructor. I would recommend this to anyone interested in marketing and Trademark Law
By Ajeeth A•
Jan 19, 2020
Great course and introduction to Trademark Law! Highly recommend to others seeking an introduction to the field.
By JOSE E C P•
Dec 7, 2019
Excellent course, well-explained, I highly recommend it!
By Mukhtar K•
Jan 12, 2020
perfect
By Sulagna c•
Aug 3, 2020
It's such an amazing course. It skillfully balances the academia part of it with its virtual mode of delivery. The basics of trademarks are bound to be cleared up after this course. I wouldn't say only law students are the ones to be benefited from it, its suitable for any one who has a thirst for knowledge.
By EVA F•
Feb 27, 2020
I found the materials to be easy to understand. I appreciated the multiple ways information was passed. I enjoyed the final. I found it to bring the entire curriculum together for me. I would recommend this course to anyone in business and marketing wanting to understand trademark strategies.
By Muskan K•
Aug 6, 2020
The very informative course for trademark law, and how to grant it and its process everything is in this simple course, must recommend to anyone who want know about how trademark works. And excellent course instructor ! Happy to accomplish specialization :)
By Nathalia A M H•
Apr 22, 2020
Amazing course! The explanation of the subjects is really engaging so you are not distracted and the additional information helps you to understand better the videos.
By Phạm T H A•
Sep 20, 2021
This is a great course for anyone who wants to learn about trademarks. The course provides not only theoretical lectures but also practical examples.
By Deborah L B•
Aug 24, 2020
Excellent professor and interesting material. The reading assignments were wonderful, with hard core information sprinkled with some humorous stuff.
By Edgar S•
Nov 24, 2020
Excelente curso al igual que los anteriores , la ultima Evaluación es un poco engorrosa pero tiene información muy valiosa en general.
By Irzebett T•
Oct 14, 2021
This was an amazing course!! The reading material was particularly exceptional. The instructor, very clear and easy to understand.
By Malik I•
Mar 1, 2020
It was a mindful course to explore the knowledge for the protection of the right involving trade.
By SAMIRON C•
Jun 5, 2020
It was an amazing experience attending lectures and undergoing the course.
By Eleazar M A•
Aug 23, 2021
Extraordinario curso, grandes profesores y material de primera calidad.
By Simon W M•
Mar 24, 2021
Really testing of your bounds of knowledge. I’m glad I took it up
By Ratnayake M H S R•
Jan 6, 2021
This is an excellent course which organized properly.
By Milena M M•
Jul 22, 2020
This is one of the best courses I have ever attended!
By Peter D•
Jun 29, 2020
Good class and very informative!!
By Gorky J•
May 5, 2020
Great course thanks!
By Dajun X•
Apr 4, 2020
excellent quizzes