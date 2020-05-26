About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Intellectual Property Law Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the scope and limits of patent protection

  • Analyze and apply the standards of patentability to navigate the requirements of patent law.

  • Interpret the importance and significance of specific patent claims presented in an issued patent

  • Develop strategies for addressing patent infringement

Skills you will gain

  • Innovation
  • Business Strategy
  • Reading a Patent
  • Competition
Course 4 of 4 in the
Intellectual Property Law Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What is Patent Law?

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Patentability

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The Scope of a Patent

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Patent Enforcement

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Intellectual Property Law Specialization

Intellectual Property Law

