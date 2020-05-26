In our modern technologically-based economy, the creation and enforcement of patent rights can make or break a business. With record numbers of patents being issued every year, the stakes for inventors (and, indeed, their lawyers) continue to rise, even as the patent law and its administration faces growing criticism.
Explain the scope and limits of patent protection
Analyze and apply the standards of patentability to navigate the requirements of patent law.
Interpret the importance and significance of specific patent claims presented in an issued patent
Develop strategies for addressing patent infringement
- Innovation
- Business Strategy
- Reading a Patent
- Competition
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
What is Patent Law?
This module introduces patent law - what patents are, what they cover, how they are enforced, and the structure of the U.S. patent system.
Patentability
What exactly can you patent? This module delves into the important details of the various patentability requirements.
The Scope of a Patent
Once you have a patent, what exactly do you have? This module explores the exact scope and limits of patent coverage through a close study of patent claims.
Patent Enforcement
Once you have a patent, how do you enforce it? This module looks at patent enforcement as well as patent avoidance. We also take a close look at the fascinating case of the Super Soaker patent.
The language of the course is easy and understandable for everyone. I enjoyed the course.
Very concise and informative course. The final test was a good test.
This is an amazing & well organized course. I've learned creative thinking & how to apply the principles in this course. I'm sure it will be great helpful in my near future.
Its a really bite sized course about everything basic IP a begineers needs to know. I enjoyed doing it.
Intellectual property is the currency of the tech world. The pharmaceutical patent for Lipitor generated over $100 billion in revenue, the copyright for the Harry Potter franchise has generated over $25 billion to date, and the trademarked brands of the world’s largest tech companies now eclipse $100 billion in value. But what makes these intangible assets so valuable?
