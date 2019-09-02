MA
Jan 18, 2020
The selection of course topics were knowledgeful and the way lectures were delivered absolutely excellent. The final assignment was indeed practical which provided handsome learning.
RR
Jan 7, 2021
This is an amazing & well organized course. I've learned creative thinking & how to apply the principles in this course. I'm sure it will be great helpful in my near future.
By Samuel L•
Sep 2, 2019
Fantastic overview of basic patent law. Still new to the IP world, but will try to update in a few months as I practice patent prosecution in the United States. This very understandable course walks you through the value of patents, the mechanics and interpretation of claims = AKA "the name of the game"! You'll cover 35 USC § 101, 102, 103, 112 and 116, main requirements. The project has you attempt to write the claims, so it's good practice. Was able to complete this in a timely 3 days (3 hr/day). Thanks UPenn Law and Professor Wagner!
By MANINDRA N V•
Dec 21, 2020
THE FORMAT OF CERTIFICATE OF SPECIALIZATION DOES NOT APPEAR PROPER. FIRSTLY, 'UNIVERSITY OF PENSYLVANIA ' IS NOT MENTIONED ALONG WITH EMBLEM/LOGO OF THE UNIVERSITY WHEREAS IN ALL OTHER CERTIFICATES, IT IS ALWAYS MENTIONED. SECONDLY, MENTION OF SO MANY THINGS ABOUT THE COURSE AND THE CANDIDATE ARE UNWARANTED ON THE CERTIFCATE. PLEASE REVISE THE CERTIFICATE FORMAT. I AM DISAAPOINTED WITH THIS TYPE OF CERTIFICATE AND NOT ABLE TO SHARE WITH OTHERS. PLEASE REVISE IT.
By Srinivasan K•
Jul 22, 2019
The best course on Patent Law (IP) as this course enables with the right level of knowledge and information that is required to create awareness, handle infringement, judicial aspects w.r.t. IP claims.
Highly recommending for para legal professionals and technology consultants who involves in sales / contract negotiations.
By Meenal D•
Aug 2, 2020
This course introduced me to the patent law field with simple to understand and well organized lectures. The lectures were supplemented with suggested reading materials that deepened my understanding. The assessments allowed me to gauge my grasp of the material I had just learned.
By Ben C•
Nov 22, 2020
Excellent course. Although, the end grade assignment in week 4 could improve in difficulty slightly, since the end assignments in the other courses, so far, in the 'Intellectual property specialization' have held a higher standard of difficulty.
By Malik I•
Jan 19, 2020
By Ratnayake M H S R•
Jan 8, 2021
By Mariano A R F•
Mar 20, 2020
Very well explained and entertaining. Sufficient level of detail. Even though I am quite experienced on topic, I still could learn new things. Recommended.
By Edgar S•
Nov 24, 2020
Excelente curso para finalizar el programa especializado, la ultima Evaluación es un poco engorrosa pero tiene información muy valiosa en general.
By Mukhtar K•
Dec 27, 2019
Thanks to everyone who contributed, got a lot of comprehensive and useful information about patent law through this course.
By Hrithik S•
Sep 27, 2020
Its a really bite sized course about everything basic IP a begineers needs to know. I enjoyed doing it.
By Anchal S•
May 27, 2020
The language of the course is easy and understandable for everyone. I enjoyed the course.
By Paul L•
Jan 6, 2022
Very concise and informative course. The final test was a good test.
By JOSE E C P•
Dec 7, 2019
Excellent course, well-explained, I highly recommend it!
By Simon W M•
Mar 20, 2021
It is a labor of love emphasis on both labor and love
By Lutfan S•
Apr 30, 2020
Very good course covering basic of patent law
By Akshay T•
Sep 9, 2019
very good course amazing course instructor
By Isha S•
Jan 25, 2021
Amazing course! Totally recommended.
By Shivanand K•
Sep 20, 2021
Very informative and easy to grasp.
By Duane P M•
Jul 21, 2020
Packed with great patent knowledge!
By Akshay S S•
Oct 15, 2019
thank you for sharing info with me
By Rahul B•
Apr 24, 2022
best course i have learned ever.
By Maomao C L•
Aug 31, 2021
Excellent course! Recommend it!
By Sanjoli V•
Sep 28, 2020
An interesting course material.
By Christopher S•
Mar 17, 2022
Great Course ...Thank You