Course 1 of 4 in the
Intellectual Property Law Specialization
This specialization is for any business professional dealing with R&D for competitive technologies, brand management, and business strategy

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the various forms of intellectual property protection available under U.S. Law

  • Differentiate the advantages and disadvantages of intellectual property administration

  • Analyze effective intellectual property strategies through case studies

  • Examine alternatives to formal intellectual property protections

Skills you will gain

  • Brand Management
  • Asset Management
  • Value Proposition
  • Intellectual Property
This specialization is for any business professional dealing with R&D for competitive technologies, brand management, and business strategy

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Existing Intellectual Property Protection in the U.S.

8 videos (Total 61 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 2

Philosophical and Economic Justifications of IP Rights

7 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 3

Alternatives to Intellectual Property Law

7 videos (Total 59 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 4

Case Studies in Intellectual Property

6 videos (Total 56 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Intellectual Property Law Specialization

Intellectual Property Law

