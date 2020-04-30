Intellectual property is the currency of the tech world, with the world’s most valuable intellectual property assets dwarfing the value of their real-world counterparts. Apple’ trademarked brand was valued at over $100 billion as of 2017. J.K. Rowling’s Harry potter franchise has generated over $25 billion to date. But how did the law come to create such enormous value in intangible assets?
This course is part of the Intellectual Property Law Specialization
This specialization is for any business professional dealing with R&D for competitive technologies, brand management, and business strategy
Identify the various forms of intellectual property protection available under U.S. Law
Differentiate the advantages and disadvantages of intellectual property administration
Analyze effective intellectual property strategies through case studies
Examine alternatives to formal intellectual property protections
- Brand Management
- Asset Management
- Value Proposition
- Intellectual Property
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Existing Intellectual Property Protection in the U.S.
This module will introduce the concept of intellectual property and explain how it creates value. You will learn about the major forms of intellectual property protection in the United States - copyright, trademarks, and patents, as well as alternative forms of intellectual property protection.
Philosophical and Economic Justifications of IP Rights
Why have intellectual property protection at all? This module examines the effect of intellectual property law on the modern economy, and the policy reasons behind providing intellectual property protection.
Alternatives to Intellectual Property Law
Intellectual property law is ever-evolving as society's needs change. This module examines alternative forms of intellectual property protection, and explores the benefits and drawbacks of those alternatives.
Case Studies in Intellectual Property
This module takes an in-depth look at the intellectual property strategies of three major companies across three very different industries: Apple, General Motors, and Novartis.
Introduction to Intellectual Property Law was the perfect opportunity to introduce myself to the field of study. It is appropriately outlined, and includes an overview of the major IP Law areas.
Polk Wagner makes an exceptional job at explaining the concepts. The supporting material is of high quality as well. Im extremely happy with the course and will follow through with the specialization
the only downfall is that the course is not updated, but overall you will get a good understanding of how IP works in real life with different case studies etc
This course have been very very useful for me. I learned a lot of things about IP Law. Excellent teaching and lectures. Enjoyed this course a lot
About the Intellectual Property Law Specialization
Intellectual property is the currency of the tech world. The pharmaceutical patent for Lipitor generated over $100 billion in revenue, the copyright for the Harry Potter franchise has generated over $25 billion to date, and the trademarked brands of the world's largest tech companies now eclipse $100 billion in value. But what makes these intangible assets so valuable?
