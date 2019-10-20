NL
Apr 30, 2020
Polk Wagner makes an exceptional job at explaining the concepts. The supporting material is of high quality as well. Im extremely happy with the course and will follow through with the specialization
FC
Sep 5, 2021
The instructor was excellent, the readings were relevant and directly related to the subject of the lectures, and the exercises were practical and to the point. In short, this was a great course.
By RAJVEER S•
Oct 20, 2019
A very nice and effective course in imparting skills about IPR
By Samuel L•
Aug 30, 2019
Fantastic, easy to understand overview for anyone looking to get into IP law. Though I am still new to the field, as a profession, I can attest to the quality of this course while I was trying it out, but I will aim to complete the specialization. A big plus is the constant review and application of specific laws, claims and mindset when approaching practical IP intensive situations. A big thanks to UPenn LAw.
By Guo-Hua Z•
Oct 29, 2019
The online course is well structured. Video-taped course material given by Professor Wagner is conscience and clear. The lecture and reading materials covered the basics of the 3 major forms of IP for people to gain a round knowledge about IP law. The 3 examples strengthened the understanding of IP applied in real world commerce. I recommend the course to those who desire to have basic knowledge about IP.
By Syed M A•
Aug 27, 2019
This gave an excellent overview of the Intellectual Property. Although, I would have wanted a more detailed analysis of the theories of Intellectual Property. However, given the introductory nature of the course, I am thrilled to take this course with excellent community. Thank you Dr Paul Wagner for designing this course.
By CHRISTOPHER E H•
Jul 17, 2019
The course is very helpful in understanding the pillars as well as the basics of IP, that is Copyright, Patent and Trademark laws. It is a complex topic but the instruction did his best to make thing simple and understandable. I would definitely recommend this to others
By Kamil J•
Feb 10, 2020
Personally I found this course to be truly useful. Not only did I learned the basics of Intellectual Property Laws, I also was able to learn the difference between the differences between my IP laws of India and USA which was fascinating to me.
By Feng X•
Feb 24, 2020
This course gives a legal foundation to understand intellectual property and a complete review of three major forms of intellectual properties. Great engaging lectures. Highly recommended.
By Gloria L D•
Aug 25, 2019
Extremely informative. This is my first online course and I can not began to tell you how much I've learn in just one session. I am looking forward to week two.
By MARIA J G V•
Apr 20, 2020
The course was amazing, the professor was top tier really, I only have good things to dsay about it, I learned a lot, and I am really grateful. The only reason why I'm giving 4 stars and not 5 is because I didn't like the way the final assignment which is 60% grade is evaluated by my peers. I reviewed about 8 to 9 works, some of them were 5 lines long, some of them were really bad, so I don't think it's accurate for a person who delivers a 5 line work to review others. I wish they could have been reviewed by a professor, or a machine maybe. Besides that, the course was amazing.
By Raveena P•
Apr 22, 2021
The peer review is not effective - we have to wait for a long time to get that.
By Malik I•
Dec 7, 2019
The development of technology has to improvise the techniques of business delimiting the boundaries extendable to international approaches making the requirement of physical and intellectual right to safeguard and protect ownership, this course has outset enshrine high quality of knowledge leading to grasp the individual form of the intellectual property right henceforth. Hopefully very useful in practice.
By Scott B•
Jul 1, 2020
Excellent course! I learned a great deal about this subject and am excited to utilize the base line knowledge in a new entrepreneurial venture. I highly recommend this course to anyone looking to gain greater knowledge in this subject line!
By Nelson J L•
May 1, 2020
By Thinktwice D•
Oct 2, 2020
Introduction to Intellectual Property Law was the perfect opportunity to introduce myself to the field of study. It is appropriately outlined, and includes an overview of the major IP Law areas.
By neha m•
Jan 25, 2021
This has been one of the best experiences for me. I totally enjoyed this class and have a lot of different things about IP laws and their alternatives and how to use them in day to day life.
By Nathalia A M H•
Apr 22, 2020
The explanations of the themes in the course are easy to understand and the activities gave the opportunity to put on practices everything that we learn in the course.
By Gabriel F J•
Jun 29, 2021
the only downfall is that the course is not updated, but overall you will get a good understanding of how IP works in real life with different case studies etc
By Kittisak P•
Jan 25, 2020
This corse is very good and easy to understand for the non-native English speakers, like me.
By Xavier E•
Dec 28, 2019
Is the first time studying online and UPenn and Coursera make it a great experience. Thanks
By Daphne K•
Jan 15, 2020
Curso fantástico! Professores dedicados e com uma didática excelente! Adorei o curso!
By Deepak P•
Nov 22, 2019
Very helpful course for beginner to get overview of major part of IP field.
By Valerie A N•
Aug 5, 2019
This course is an absolute gold mine.
By Emma V•
Oct 10, 2019
Un cours très clair, synthétique !
By Tonya S W•
Mar 8, 2020
Very excellent course.thank you
By JOSE E C P•
Nov 7, 2019
Great program! Congrats