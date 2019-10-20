Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Intellectual Property

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Intellectual Property by University of Pennsylvania

4.8
stars
698 ratings
134 reviews

About the Course

Intellectual property is the currency of the tech world, with the world’s most valuable intellectual property assets dwarfing the value of their real-world counterparts. Apple’ trademarked brand was valued at over $100 billion as of 2017. J.K. Rowling’s Harry potter franchise has generated over $25 billion to date. But how did the law come to create such enormous value in intangible assets? This course will introduce the various types of U.S. intellectual property: patents, which cover inventions and process innovations; copyright, which protects original works of authorship; and trademarks, which protect a business’ commercial identity as the source of valuable goods and services. You will then explore case studies of how global businesses have used intellectual property law to generate enormous value from these intangible assets....

Top reviews

NL

Apr 30, 2020

Polk Wagner makes an exceptional job at explaining the concepts. The supporting material is of high quality as well. Im extremely happy with the course and will follow through with the specialization

FC

Sep 5, 2021

The instructor was excellent, the readings were relevant and directly related to the subject of the lectures, and the exercises were practical and to the point. In short, this was a great course.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 135 Reviews for Introduction to Intellectual Property

By RAJVEER S

Oct 20, 2019

A very nice and effective course in imparting skills about IPR

By Samuel L

Aug 30, 2019

Fantastic, easy to understand overview for anyone looking to get into IP law. Though I am still new to the field, as a profession, I can attest to the quality of this course while I was trying it out, but I will aim to complete the specialization. A big plus is the constant review and application of specific laws, claims and mindset when approaching practical IP intensive situations. A big thanks to UPenn LAw.

By Guo-Hua Z

Oct 29, 2019

The online course is well structured. Video-taped course material given by Professor Wagner is conscience and clear. The lecture and reading materials covered the basics of the 3 major forms of IP for people to gain a round knowledge about IP law. The 3 examples strengthened the understanding of IP applied in real world commerce. I recommend the course to those who desire to have basic knowledge about IP.

By Syed M A

Aug 27, 2019

This gave an excellent overview of the Intellectual Property. Although, I would have wanted a more detailed analysis of the theories of Intellectual Property. However, given the introductory nature of the course, I am thrilled to take this course with excellent community. Thank you Dr Paul Wagner for designing this course.

By CHRISTOPHER E H

Jul 17, 2019

The course is very helpful in understanding the pillars as well as the basics of IP, that is Copyright, Patent and Trademark laws. It is a complex topic but the instruction did his best to make thing simple and understandable. I would definitely recommend this to others

By Kamil J

Feb 10, 2020

Personally I found this course to be truly useful. Not only did I learned the basics of Intellectual Property Laws, I also was able to learn the difference between the differences between my IP laws of India and USA which was fascinating to me.

By Feng X

Feb 24, 2020

This course gives a legal foundation to understand intellectual property and a complete review of three major forms of intellectual properties. Great engaging lectures. Highly recommended.

By Gloria L D

Aug 25, 2019

Extremely informative. This is my first online course and I can not began to tell you how much I've learn in just one session. I am looking forward to week two.

By MARIA J G V

Apr 20, 2020

The course was amazing, the professor was top tier really, I only have good things to dsay about it, I learned a lot, and I am really grateful. The only reason why I'm giving 4 stars and not 5 is because I didn't like the way the final assignment which is 60% grade is evaluated by my peers. I reviewed about 8 to 9 works, some of them were 5 lines long, some of them were really bad, so I don't think it's accurate for a person who delivers a 5 line work to review others. I wish they could have been reviewed by a professor, or a machine maybe. Besides that, the course was amazing.

By Raveena P

Apr 22, 2021

The peer review is not effective - we have to wait for a long time to get that.

By Malik I

Dec 7, 2019

The development of technology has to improvise the techniques of business delimiting the boundaries extendable to international approaches making the requirement of physical and intellectual right to safeguard and protect ownership, this course has outset enshrine high quality of knowledge leading to grasp the individual form of the intellectual property right henceforth. Hopefully very useful in practice.

By Scott B

Jul 1, 2020

Excellent course! I learned a great deal about this subject and am excited to utilize the base line knowledge in a new entrepreneurial venture. I highly recommend this course to anyone looking to gain greater knowledge in this subject line!

By Nelson J L

May 1, 2020

Polk Wagner makes an exceptional job at explaining the concepts. The supporting material is of high quality as well. Im extremely happy with the course and will follow through with the specialization

By Thinktwice D

Oct 2, 2020

Introduction to Intellectual Property Law was the perfect opportunity to introduce myself to the field of study. It is appropriately outlined, and includes an overview of the major IP Law areas.

By neha m

Jan 25, 2021

This has been one of the best experiences for me. I totally enjoyed this class and have a lot of different things about IP laws and their alternatives and how to use them in day to day life.

By Nathalia A M H

Apr 22, 2020

The explanations of the themes in the course are easy to understand and the activities gave the opportunity to put on practices everything that we learn in the course.

By Gabriel F J

Jun 29, 2021

the only downfall is that the course is not updated, but overall you will get a good understanding of how IP works in real life with different case studies etc

By Kittisak P

Jan 25, 2020

This corse is very good and easy to understand for the non-native English speakers, like me.

By Xavier E

Dec 28, 2019

Is the first time studying online and UPenn and Coursera make it a great experience. Thanks

By Daphne K

Jan 15, 2020

Curso fantástico! Professores dedicados e com uma didática excelente! Adorei o curso!

By Deepak P

Nov 22, 2019

Very helpful course for beginner to get overview of major part of IP field.

By Valerie A N

Aug 5, 2019

This course is an absolute gold mine.

By Emma V

Oct 10, 2019

Un cours très clair, synthétique !

By Tonya S W

Mar 8, 2020

Very excellent course.thank you

By JOSE E C P

Nov 7, 2019

Great program! Congrats

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder