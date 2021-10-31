For aspiring and active entrepreneurs, this course focuses on the opportunities and challenges of intellectual property. Intellectual property is a commonly discussed, often misunderstand, element of entrepreneurship and law. Knowing how to create and manage patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets is a valuable skill for entrepreneurs and business leaders.
This course is part of the Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
No prior experience required.
What you will learn
Understand intellectual property and how it impacts the success of entrepreneurs and companies.
Learn what is patentable and how to secure a patent.
Know how copyrights and trademarks are created and managed.
Appreciate the role that trade secrets play in companies.
Skills you will gain
- Intellectual Property
- Patents
- Business Law
- Entrepreneurship
- Trademarks
No prior experience required.
Offered by
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Intellectual Property for Entrepreneurs
Get acquainted with the learning experience and course format, meet the faculty, and connect with classmates from across the globe.
Patents
Copyright, Trademark, and Trade Secrets
Next Steps
Reviews
- 5 stars100%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FOR ENTREPRENEURS
It was an excellent experience learning from great minds.
About the Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship Specialization
By its nature, the law touches on many aspects of entrepreneurship, making it an applicable and versatile topic of study. For aspiring entrepreneurs, it's important to understand how to form the business, work with the initial customers, and hire. For active entrepreneurs, there are critical considerations on employment law, operating policies, and managing contracts. For everyone, the role that the law plays in managing the company, and its associated risks, must be properly understood to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities. With the aspiring and active entrepreneur in mind, this Specialization focuses on the foundational elements of law with initial attention to business formation and organization. Our second course focuses on intellectual property, and how patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets can influence or impede your success. The final course focuses on contracts and financing arrangements important to business creation and growth. In every course, learners examine real-world scenarios and address legal and business issues in a practical manner. Learners will develop an understanding of what legal activities they may pursue on their own as well as when and how to select and work with an attorney.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.