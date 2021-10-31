About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand intellectual property and how it impacts the success of entrepreneurs and companies.

  • Learn what is patentable and how to secure a patent.

  • Know how copyrights and trademarks are created and managed.

  • Appreciate the role that trade secrets play in companies.

Skills you will gain

  • Intellectual Property
  • Patents
  • Business Law
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Trademarks
Instructors

Offered by

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Intellectual Property for Entrepreneurs

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 25 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Patents

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Copyright, Trademark, and Trade Secrets

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Next Steps

1 hour to complete
4 readings

About the Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship Specialization

Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship

