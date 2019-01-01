Wilson L. White is a results-oriented leader with nearly 20 years of experience in technology as a software developer, a patent lawyer and more recently as the global head of government affairs and public policy for several of Google's core business units. As an executive member of the policy team at Google, he has a broad set of leadership responsibilities, including: managing a global team responsible for government affairs and public policy strategy for the company’s core businesses; developing and executing Google’s advocacy initiatives on artificial intelligence, privacy and security, competition, broadband access, financial inclusion, intellectual property and content policy and other issue areas; and advising senior product and business leadership on public policy implications of the company’s product decisions. Before joining Google’s public policy team, he was a patent litigation attorney on Google’s legal team and a patent litigator at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP in Atlanta. Prior to that, he served as a federal judicial law clerk to the Honorable Alexander Williams, Jr. on the US District Court for the District of Maryland. In addition to his work at Google, he is a faculty member with the Maryland Technology Enterprise Institute at the University of Maryland. He teach courses on the legal aspects of entrepreneurship for the Master of Professional Studies in Technology Entrepreneurship and in the undergraduate program. Over the past two decades, he's acquired significant experience forming, scaling and leading diverse and high performing teams in complex and dynamic environments. As an engineer, lawyer, teacher, mentor and coach, he thrives on helping people and organizations solve their biggest challenges.