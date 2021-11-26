About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand how the law influences the success of entrepreneurs.

  • Know your options for establishing and managing a new company.

  • Build awareness of employment laws and policies impacting entrepreneurs.

  • Avoid the legal pitfalls that can encumber new and established entrepreneurial ventures.

Skills you will gain

  • Entrepreneurship
  • Business Law
  • Business Formation
Instructors

Offered by

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Legal Foundations for Entrepreneurs

1 hour to complete
5 readings
2 hours to complete

Legal Fundamentals

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 47 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Mechanics of Business Formation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Organizing Your Business

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 62 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Employee Status

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Employment Law and Liability

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 34 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Entering and Exiting Your Business

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Next Steps

1 hour to complete
4 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM LEGAL FOUNDATIONS FOR ENTREPRENEURS

About the Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship Specialization

Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship

Frequently Asked Questions

