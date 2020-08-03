About this Course

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Entrepreneurship

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2: Understanding the Market

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 84 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Building the Team

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 67 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Module 4: Finding Customers

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

