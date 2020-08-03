This course will explore the earlier stages of the entrepreneurial venture process across four modules. The modules will examine the nature of growth and error in entrepreneurial settings and how to manage resources in those settings. In addition, the modules will explore the emergence of entrepreneurial opportunities, the formulation of ideas in relation to those opportunities, and how those opportunities and ideas influence entrepreneurial phenomena. Finally, the course will focus on how business concepts underlie compelling entrepreneurial missions that provide guidance to the evolution of a venture’s business model and future strategic planning.
This course is part of the Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: Introduction to Entrepreneurship
This module is focused on how an innovator can get started on his or her entrepreneurial journey.
Module 2: Understanding the Market
This module will focus on how entrepreneurs can distill a new venture opportunity into a value proposition that resonates with customers.
Module 3: Building the Team
This module is focused on how entrepreneurs can build and motivate teams.
Module 4: Finding Customers
This module focuses on finding customers.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.58%
- 4 stars12.59%
- 3 stars1.57%
- 2 stars0.56%
- 1 star0.67%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ENTREPRENEURSHIP I: LAYING THE FOUNDATION
Very well explained. Easy to follow. The instructor is doing a great job at having the student understand the content. Thank you.
This course is very practical and packed with the essential details to help everyone be a results oriented entrepreneur. I am grateful for the opportunity to learn this new skills.
Thank you very much for giving me an opportunity for participating the course Entrepreneurship I laying the foundation.
The course material is excellent and relevant to the times. The interviews with former students and entrepreneurs provides a real world view of the application of the knowledge disseminated in course.
About the Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization
In a world characterized by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity, leaders require robust innovation skills. Thinking flexibly and developing an entrepreneurial mindset are critical to thriving in uncertain business environments. This specialization addresses how to recognize and question assumptions and constraints to identify and capitalize on opportunities. Learning to change the rules of the game by creating innovative value propositions and discovering new market positions for sustained competitive advantage are some of the actionable lessons in this specialization.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.