Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
How to Start Your Own Business Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Michigan State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 minutes to complete

Specialization: Goals and Objectives

7 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min)
2 hours to complete

Mindset: What's Yours?

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Mindset: Why Not?

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Mindset: Why You?

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Mindset: Why Now?

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 10 min)
3 hours to complete

Self-Assessment

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The New Business Paradigm

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
29 minutes to complete

The Knock on Opportunity

29 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete

The Lean Scene

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

