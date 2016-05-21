This course is the first in a series on starting a business. Though new venture creation is the focus of the specialization, this course is important for everyone.To create a successful business it is not only about what you do (technical execution), it is also about how you think. This course provides learners with insights to re-frame their thinking in order to maximize their chances for success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Specialization: Goals and Objectives
This module provides an overview of the learner goals and objectives of the series of courses in the specialization: “How to Start Your Own Business”. It also provides an explanation of how this course contributes to those goals and objectives.
Mindset: What's Yours?
Reviews the concept of a mindset and discusses those that commonly hinder business startup. Identifies the internal and external components of a mindset.
Mindset: Why Not?
Dispels myths associated with the internal components of a mindset with respect to starting a business.
Mindset: Why You?
Dispels myths associated with the external components of a mindset with respect to starting a business.
Mindset: Why Now?
This module presents the arguement that one should not look for the right time for a defined business, but look for the right business for the time. It then goes on to show how.
Self-Assessment
The New Business Paradigm
In this module we show you how to apply your new found entrepreneurial mindset to those tasks and behaviors associated with starting or acquiring a business.
The Knock on Opportunity
One of the most consistent characterizations of an entrepreneur or business owner, after innovativeness, is the ability to recognize, evaluate, and exploit opportunities. This module shows how to find or create both.
The Lean Scene
Perhaps no single area over the last few decades has done more for the position that entrepreneurhsip or business ownership are skills that can be learned than the Lean Startup movement started by Eric Reis. This module presents its principles.
TOP REVIEWS FROM DEVELOPING AN ENTREPRENEURIAL MINDSET: FIRST STEP TOWARDS SUCCESS
This course is very amazing, it teaches me how to develop my mindset, the main things I need to know when starting a business
This gave an opportunity to present a product and show how easy it is to start preparing to launch your own startup!
The course presents information in a way that is easy to digest and understand! It also encourages you to go for your entrepreneurial instincts.
Great & Must do course to understand & develop Entrepreneurial skill in short time .. thanks to all contributes!!\n\nwith regards
About the How to Start Your Own Business Specialization
This specialization is a guide to creating your own business. We will cover a progression of topics necessary for successful business creation including: mindset, ideation, planning, action and strategy. Rather than just describing what to do, the focus will be on guiding you through the process of actualy doing it. The Capstone course will bring all of the tools and lessons discussed together for you to launch your business. It may not be the business of your dreams, but it will be a functional business giving you the execution capability to start something you are passionate about.
