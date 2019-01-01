Ken Szymusiak is Managing Director of the Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (IEI) at the Broad College of Business at Michigan State University. The IEI is charged with developing and supporting entrepreneurship within the student body of Michigan State University through the development of curriculum, events, and entrepreneurial support structures. Additionally, Ken teaches coursework focused on entrepreneurial mindset, small business creation and management, and business model development. Ken also serves as Director of the Hive, an innovative student “idea laboratory” where he mentors students in moving business concepts from idea to market. He also serves as faculty advisor for the MSU Entrepreneurship Association and MSU Design for America student groups. Prior to joining MSU, Ken served as Co-Director of the New Economy Division at the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) where he co-managed a technology focused business incubator and worked to develop a culture of entrepreneurship in the greater Lansing region. Ken has been a leader in the development of Lansing Startup Weekends, “The Hatching” - Business Pitch Competition, and the Greater Lansing Entrepreneurship Boot Camp. Ken received his MBA from Northwood University and his Bachelors in Urban and Regional Planning from Michigan State University. In 2014, Ken and his wife, Kristin, sold his wife’s retail business after eight successful years and are now in the process of creating a new venture at this time.