Where do great business ideas come from? We all have compelling business concepts that we've been thinking about for years. In this course we will explore how to use observational tools and other techniques for idea generation and we will talk about how to evaluate the good ideas from the bad. The goal is to settle on a business idea that you are not only passionate about but also has real market application.
Ideation: Tools for ideation.
How do entrepreneurs come up with great ideas? This is an age old question. Lets explore where great ideas and solutions come from and how to put yourself in a position to change the business world.
Ideation: Intro to Design Thinking Methodology
In this module we will explore the lessons of Design Thinking Methodology and how it can be used as a powerful tool for developing new and innovative solutions.
Ideation: Intro to Customer Discovery
More often than not the best solutions don't lie with you but rather they are with your customers. In this module we will talk about how to develop a customer discovery plan that can lead to powerful business innovation.
Good information about empowering the creativity for innovators
Interesting, gave an unique approach to innovation and creativity.
Great concepts to help one work through a business development process. Concise and to the point. Looking forward to the other courses in the specialization.
Finding this course very useful and practical. One criticism is that it takes a sudden leap in the last week expecting that you have a business idea that you a ready to start executing on.
This specialization is a guide to creating your own business. We will cover a progression of topics necessary for successful business creation including: mindset, ideation, planning, action and strategy. Rather than just describing what to do, the focus will be on guiding you through the process of actualy doing it. The Capstone course will bring all of the tools and lessons discussed together for you to launch your business. It may not be the business of your dreams, but it will be a functional business giving you the execution capability to start something you are passionate about.
