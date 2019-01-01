Profile

David Wheeler

Creative Research Faculty, The Hub for Innovation

    Bio

    David is the Director of Media Sandbox at Michigan State University. After graduating with Honors from The London Film School in the UK, he was brought to Los Angeles by CBS where he worked in Broadcast Journalism, Film, Television and TV Commercials as a writer, director and cinematographer. He directed his first video game, the 11th Hour in 1995 and has since made many video games and interactive movies including the ground breaking Tender Loving Care with the great British actor John Hurt. David was the Content Director for game publisher Vivendi/Universal and Senior Creative Director at Electronic Arts. He has founded/co-founded Terra Nova Productions in Hollywood, Aftermath Media in Ashland, Oregon and Digital Circus in Vancouver, Canada. In 2012 he formed his 4th media company, Here And Now Transmedia, in Los Angeles. David came to Michigan State University to head up Media Sandbox in November, 2013.

    Courses

    Write Your First Novel

    Write A Feature Length Screenplay For Film Or Television

    The Search for Great Ideas: Harnessing creativity to empower innovation.

    Structure: Building the Frame for Business Growth

    Developing An Entrepreneurial Mindset: First Step Towards Success

    Script Writing: Write a Pilot Episode for a TV or Web Series (Project-Centered Course)

    Planning: Principled, Proposing, Proofing, and Practicing to a Success Plan

    Transmedia Writing

