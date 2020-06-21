About this Course

Beginner Level

No experience necessary. Just a passionate desire to write a movie script.

Approx. 93 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn how to write and complete a full-length, feature film screenplay. You will have a finished script in hand at the end of the course.

Skills you will gain

  • Script Writing
  • Filmmaking
  • Screenwriting
  • Film and Televison Writing
  • Creative Writing
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Michigan State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week One - Creating The Idea

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week Two: Logline and Dramatic Question

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week Three Create your character profile(s)

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week Four: The Three Act Story Arc

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min)

