About this Course

158,104 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No experience necessary, just a passionate desire to write a novel.

Approx. 127 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn how to write and complete a full-length novel of 50,000 words. You will have a finished manuscript in hand at the end of the course.

Skills you will gain

  • Creative Writing
  • Novel Writing
  • Story Telling
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No experience necessary, just a passionate desire to write a novel.

Approx. 127 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Michigan State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(5,281 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week One: Creating the idea for your novel

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week Two: Create your character profiles and outline Chapter One

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Week Three: Write Chapter One

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Week Four: Write Chapter Two

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WRITE YOUR FIRST NOVEL

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder