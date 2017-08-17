Do you have a desire to write a novel, write a screenplay, design a video game? In this project-centered course you will develop your own, original, intellectual property (IP) into a transmedia project containing written versions of your IP on various platforms. You will begin your novel, adapt the first chapters of your novel into the opening scenes of a film or TV show and create a game design concept of your IP.
Develop Your Transmedia Concept
In Module 1 you will create your Transmedia Intellectual Property (your IP), you will write a logline (a single sentence that describes the essence of your IP) and define the Dramatic Question of your IP
Write The First Chapter Of Your Novel
In Module 2 you will begin your novel. You will design a Profile of your Main Characters, create an outline for your First Chapter, you will learn about point of view and syntax for writing a novel and you will write the First Chapter of your Novel.
Write Chapter Two Of Your Novel
In Module 3 you will outline the second chapter of your novel and you will write Chapter Two
Adapt Chapter One To The Opening Scenes Of Your Screenplay
In Module 4 you will begin your screenplay. You will write an outline of your adaptation of Chapter One of your novel into the opening scenes of your screenplay, you will learn about screenplay format and film grammar, you will become familiar with free screenplay software and you will write the opening scenes of your screenplay.
Soo much AMAZING information! The teacher and content are wonderful. Learned so much!
Very good way to develop three forms of writing with scripts, novels and game development with the same theme
It made me stay up to 4AM a few times, but its incredible. You will learn a lot, and it is a very fun class
