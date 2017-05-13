PM
Dec 27, 2020
Very good way to develop three forms of writing with scripts, novels and game development with the same theme
DC
Jul 15, 2018
It made me stay up to 4AM a few times, but its incredible. You will learn a lot, and it is a very fun class
By Marco C•
May 13, 2017
The real professor just gives you tips and he is not paying attention to the work of the students. Instead, your work is reviewed by some other random guys who may or may be not prepared to review, if I get to complete this course I'll be getting a certificate not from Michigan State, but from some random guys. No one is reviewing my work despite the fact that I always deliver my assignatures on time and no one is anwering my questions on the forums.
By Denis C•
Jul 16, 2018
By Tiffany M•
Feb 22, 2018
This course is very useful for beginners. If you take the paid course it's helpful in that the instructor gives you guidance and a timeline to keep you motivated. If you audit the class, the videos are still very informative and helpful. The instructor has extensive experience in each media and is very knowledgeable. The only thing that would be even better is additional resources, such as how/where to find Literary Agents, etc. but that would just be a bonus! Great course!
By Maria J d C M•
Jan 18, 2021
This is not simply a 6-week course. It is, if all one (as a beginner) wishes is to get a feel for what writing Transmedia means, and doesn't care about seriously digging in depth into it. If all one wants is a little time in a play pen.
For beginners (like me) to dig into it in depth, we must do all the research on our own. The six-week course is a prompt. To get all the work done with depth - that will turn this course into, at least, 6 months. Or six years, depending on what you do besides studying online for this course.
For me, it took two years, and it was worth spending that time, and the extra USD 41 to renew the paid enrollment past the free 6 month extension, when I felt sufficiently prepared to complete it.
I learned a lot about just about everything this course covers. Besides fiction writing for a novel, all else was new to me - IP, logline, Dramatic Question concepts, character profiling, screenplay writing, game concept and design. I ended up enjoying most what started off as most difficult, screenplay writing (week 4) and game design (week 6 final assignment.)
Play pens are marvellous places where to learn a lot :)
By Patrick•
Oct 16, 2020
The course meets its goal of getting you to write through a thorough scheduling, that the only thing good of it. Videos from the facilitator are uninformative and spends more time reminding you to review your peers. Last, the peer review system is terrible, as you could spend more time trying to get people to review your work (if there are enough) rather than doing the work itself. This course is great to practice and to develop an idea wit ha schedule to meet deadlines which can be helpful, don't expect anything more.
By Robert G•
Apr 18, 2019
This is the second course offering I've taken with David Wheeler as the facilitator. David's love of writing is evident in how he presents the course materials and objectives. It's as though he's performing a script from a play; there is drama, emotion, and passion in his speech and movements. More importantly, what you get from David isn't just meaningful lines from a script but passionate, supportive, and motivational dialog that is uniquely encouraging while pushing you to be the very best that you can be.....
Robert Garlington
By Diana M P S•
Sep 11, 2020
Aprendí cómo desarrollar la misma historia en diferentes plataformas o necesidades según el negocio que llegue a presentarse. Fue divertido e interesante. Agradezco esta oportunidad educativa que es certificada. Muchas gracias.
I learned how to develop the same story on different platforms or needs depending on the business that comes along. It was fun and interesting. I appreciate this educational opportunity that is certified. Thanks a lot of.
By Tabitha•
Aug 18, 2017
Soo much AMAZING information!
The teacher and content are wonderful. Learned so much!
By 朱思伟•
Jun 17, 2017
Great chance to practice novel writing, screenplay writing and game design.
By Renny G L•
Jan 24, 2019
It was really very interesting course!!
By Jonathan G•
Jan 8, 2018
very concise and straightforward course. However, it would've been better if the instructor or the course was constructed in a way to be more free instead of having to pay for the full course. Also, he did not take into account changing technologies and new media for let's say, video games. In books you can get e-books on iPad or electronic reader device. For video games, there is a new virtual-reality goggles technology that has come out changing the way we play videogames and interact with virtual worlds. If this was more updated and taken into account it would have been a more full-fledged course. Might I suggest these changes for the new session?
By Laura P•
Jun 26, 2017
This class really failed to meet my expectations as it did not provide the peer review it implied was the basis of the class. People would leave no comments, simply check boxes if you had met the basic requirements. The forum was completely inactive, with only comments from earlier course times, so you had to hope your questions had already been answered. I mean it encouraged me to write but it was a good thing I was already a fairly proficient writer who already knew about screenplays, as the lectures were very watered down as they relied on us learning through peer review that never came.
By Benedict Y•
Oct 10, 2019
This course was very challenging to get through, but it helped me start my IP and now I'm working on my novel on my free time. If you have an idea you really want to develop, I suggest taking this course!
By Paula M•
Dec 28, 2020
By Aditya S C•
Dec 27, 2019
This is the most challenging writing course that I have done so far! But, it actually made me write the first two chapters of my novel and now, I am now looking forward to finishing the novel and getting it published.