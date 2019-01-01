Profile

Forrest S. Carter

Associate Professor, Faculty Director of Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Bio

Dr. Carter is currently an Associate Professor of Marketing in the Eli Broad School of Business at Michigan State University; where he teaches courses in marketing research, marketing strategy, and entrepreneurship. He is also the Faculty Director of the college’s Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Dr. Carter has authored numerous articles and publications in the areas of marketing research, macro-marketing, and entrepreneurship. Over the last decade his interests have focused on marketing’s role in economic development, especially as it relates to women and minorities. Currently his research and outreach efforts focus on creating corporate and community environments that are conducive to innovation and entrepreneurial startups. He has also been a consultant with numerous corporate organizations, and owned and worked with several small businesses.

Courses

The Search for Great Ideas: Harnessing creativity to empower innovation.

Structure: Building the Frame for Business Growth

Capstone - Launch Your Own Business!

Developing An Entrepreneurial Mindset: First Step Towards Success

Planning: Principled, Proposing, Proofing, and Practicing to a Success Plan

Launch Strategy: 5 Steps to Capstone Experience

