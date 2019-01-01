Dr. Carter is currently an Associate Professor of Marketing in the Eli Broad School of Business at Michigan State University; where he teaches courses in marketing research, marketing strategy, and entrepreneurship. He is also the Faculty Director of the college’s Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Dr. Carter has authored numerous articles and publications in the areas of marketing research, macro-marketing, and entrepreneurship. Over the last decade his interests have focused on marketing’s role in economic development, especially as it relates to women and minorities. Currently his research and outreach efforts focus on creating corporate and community environments that are conducive to innovation and entrepreneurial startups. He has also been a consultant with numerous corporate organizations, and owned and worked with several small businesses.