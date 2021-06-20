This course is the last course in this specialization before its capstone experience where you, the learner will launch your business. Consider all the activities associated with the final preparation for a NASA launch before the final countdown takes place. Those are the type of activities with respect to launching a business that will be covered in this course. The goal of the course is for you to have a document that details all the actions you need to take, and all the things that you need to think about before launching your business, with instructions on how to do those actions and how to thing about those things.
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Gearing Up Mindset: Strategy Focus
This module initiates a series of steps to prepare you for actually starting your business in the capstone experience of this course. The first step is to ready your mindset. To prepare yourself to take on a specific state of mind which will orientate your business startup activities in a way that will maximize its chances for success. We suggest this preparation take place in two parts: a focus on strategy, and a focus on resources. This module guides your focus on strategy. At the end of this module you will have a formalized and finalized vision, mission, objectives and goals, and a detailed documentation of these factors in a strategy statement.
Gearing Up Mindset: Resource Focus
This module continues the series of steps to prepare you for actually starting your business in the capstone experience of this course. Helping to complete the first step to ready your business for launch, 'to ready your mindset', this module guides your focus on resources. At the end of this module you will have formalized and finalized a resource inventory. This document details all resources at your immediate disposal or within your reach that can be dedicated towards your business.
Gearing Up Business: Funding Focus
This module continues the series of steps to prepare you for actually starting your business in the capstone experience of this course. This module is step two in that series. Having completed the first step, 'to ready your mindset', this module guides you in gearing up you business so that it is capable of creating and delivering value at launch. This required capability is threefold: finding funding to augment available resources; finalizing business model detailing execution strategy, and finalizing the operational tasks necessary to insure the business's product or service can actually be produced and delivered. This module deals with the first of these requirements. At the end of this module you will have a greater understanding of non-traditional funding sources to augment the traditional ones, putting you in the best position possible to find any additional funding you may need to launch your business.
Gearing Up Business: Design Focus
This module continues step two of the five steps to prepare you for actually starting your business in the capstone experience of this course. Step two is gearing up business. The focus of step two is insuring that your business is capable of creating and delivering its product or service at launch. As stated earlier this required capability is threefold: finding funding to augment available resources; finalizing business model detailing execution strategy, and finalizing the operational tasks necessary to insure the business's product or service can actually be produced and delivered. This module focuses on the second of these requirements. At the end of this module you will have a a business model adjusted to fit available resources that will guide your actions in starting your business.
About the How to Start Your Own Business Specialization
This specialization is a guide to creating your own business. We will cover a progression of topics necessary for successful business creation including: mindset, ideation, planning, action and strategy. Rather than just describing what to do, the focus will be on guiding you through the process of actualy doing it. The Capstone course will bring all of the tools and lessons discussed together for you to launch your business. It may not be the business of your dreams, but it will be a functional business giving you the execution capability to start something you are passionate about.
