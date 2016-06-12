A Capstone Project is an assignment designed specifically to apply and showcase the skills you learned in the Specialization. To this end, the Business Strategy Capstone Project, a comprehensive Strategic Analysis, provides an opportunity for you to synthesize concepts and knowledge from the four prerequisite courses in the specialization. In this course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, you will be guided through your project by top-ranked faculty. You may continue with the organization you selected for previous assignments or select a new organization for this project. You will analyze the current state of the organization, strategic issues facing the organization, strategic paths the organization might pursue, make a recommendation of the best path for the organization to pursue, and write an Executive Summary. Your finished project will serve as an artifact showcasing your ability to conduct research on/within an organization, select and apply the most appropriate analytical tools, build a well-supported case for a specific position, and effectively communicate key points with executive leadership.
Employ your toolkit to develop your comprehensive Strategic Analysis
Build a well-supported case recommending a specific strategic path
Effectively and efficiently communicate key points with executive leadership
Identify strategic paths the organization might pursue
- Strategic Analysis
- Strategic Management
- Business Strategy
- Competitiveness
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Welcome and Getting Started
Welcome to the Business Strategy in Practice project-centered course and congratulations on completing the four prerequisite courses! In this course, you will bring together all that you have learned and employ your toolkit to develop your comprehensive Strategic Analysis. To get started, watch our "Welcome to the Business Strategy in Practice" video lecture. Then, read our Course Overview so you get a sense of what's ahead, including four milestones to help keep you on track to complete your project within the eight weeks. We are excited to watch you put your learning into action! Good luck, work hard, encourage one another, and enjoy!
WIP Milestone 1
Welcome to Week 2. This week you should continue working on WIP Milestone 1 so that you are ready to submit your assignment by the end of the week. Good luck and work hard -- thorough research will help you build a solid foundation for your project!
WIP Milestone 1 Peer Reviews, Start WIP Milestone 2
Welcome to Week 3. This is "buffer" week allowing time to complete your peer reviews -- providing as much constructive feedback as possible -- and then to start working on WIP Milestone 2.
WIP Milestone 2
Welcome to Week 4. This week you should continue working on WIP Milestone 2 so that you are ready to submit your assignment by the end of the week. Good luck and work hard -- you will need a solid understanding of the different options and strategic paths in order to make your recommendation in the next milestone!
The hands on approach helped me to gain confidence in my ability to carry out a strategic analysis of an organization. The project forced me to thoroughly revise all the preceding 4 courses.
A well structured course for acquiring the fundamental knowledge on business strategy.
It is a good exercise to recap the other courses, however the need to complete peer reviews put unnecessary pressure.
An excellent specialization to learn about the strategies a firm uses. This specialization is a perfect leeway for someone who want to become a strategist.
This Specialization covers both the dynamics and the global aspects of strategic management. You'll learn how to evaluate industry evolution, build and sustain competitive advantage, formulate and assess business strategies, and align efforts to organizational strategy. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply your skills by creating a comprehensive Strategic Analysis for an existing business or a venture of your own.
