About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Business Strategy Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Employ your toolkit to develop your comprehensive Strategic Analysis

  • Build a well-supported case recommending a specific strategic path

  • Effectively and efficiently communicate key points with executive leadership

  • Identify strategic paths the organization might pursue

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Analysis
  • Strategic Management
  • Business Strategy
  • Competitiveness
Course 5 of 5 in the
Business Strategy Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome and Getting Started

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

WIP Milestone 1

2 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

14 minutes to complete

WIP Milestone 1 Peer Reviews, Start WIP Milestone 2

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

WIP Milestone 2

2 hours to complete

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS STRATEGY IN PRACTICE (PROJECT-CENTERED COURSE)

View all reviews

About the Business Strategy Specialization

Business Strategy

