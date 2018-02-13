JS
Nov 26, 2016
Unless you complete the Capstone project all the knowledge remains bookish and theoretical.\n\nIn order to learn application of knowledge or skill in action one must do the Capstone project.
DO
Oct 17, 2019
The hands on approach helped me to gain confidence in my ability to carry out a strategic analysis of an organization. The project forced me to thoroughly revise all the preceding 4 courses.
By Marcello B•
Feb 13, 2018
Great specialization, great professors.
By Robert L•
Apr 8, 2017
Great course, learned a lot
By Alexander R A•
Feb 8, 2017
Excellent program
By Joel H•
Apr 2, 2018
While the other courses were extremely promising, the professors/school has done a great job in preparing its students, I think Coursera has done a POOR job in aiding learners in the final stretch of completion. This has been a grueling year and it's very difficult to mix the real live with online learning.
Please be aware that there are EXTREMELY limited amount of learners that sign up for the final courses, and as, so much of the final grade depends on peer assessment, NO ONE will be available to assess your final work.
Therefore you lay in limbo, or are focus to keep signing up praying someone will "randomly" select yours to be assessed. Therefore, while it might sound like a good idea, in my opinion, it's an extremely poor strategic approach by Coursera. Perhaps Coursera should take this Business Strategy course themself. That, and Coursera does a really poor job and is almost impossible to find customer support to help resolve these issues.
By Joseph P•
Dec 1, 2020
The entire grading system revolving around peer review is fundamentally flawed and does not show mastery over the subject matter. How will people who have a lack of mastery about the subject matter be able to properly evaluate the performance of other people who also possess the same lack of mastery?
Perhaps there are too many students for these instructors to individually check, but this is not the way to go about it. The entire system is inherently flawed as demonstrated by the gap of proficiency among any two students. This includes English proficiency. While I do appreciate the stance of being open to all willing learners regardless of where they come from, certain prerequisites need to be present in order to foster fairness in an educational setting.
Traditional school settings with students in a classroom work because these students all belong to a certain year, and are taking certain classes in their major, thereby starting off with the premise that these students possess a similar level of base proficiency that the instructors can work off of. So having peer reviews in these settings promotes a level of fairness since all of these students are on a similar learning level.
In Coursera's free for all system, it is potentially dangerous, and harmful to individuals receiving grades that they may not deserve. Whether an academically sound paper is graded low because certain terms are not understood by those reading it, or a poor quality paper is graded high due to collusion from students who TRADE grades. I have seen it for myself in the forums of people asking for a high grade and grading your submission highly in return. I have flagged these as such, but I am unable to confirm if appropriate action was even taken against these individuals.
I cannot, in good faith, support any other academic classes from Coursera given the abysmal quality of evaluation that I have observed and received from all kinds of students, and the seeming lack of quality control that the site itself has for said evaluation methods.
By Naji A•
Oct 19, 2016
I found the process effective and helpful. The fact it connects to earlier courses and lay out the build up of the project over weeks is excellent. Having the final task a compilation of earlier work with executive summary is excellent model. At some stages I felt time pressure given my work duties and I am happy the process made it easier to continue.
By Md. D N•
Jul 30, 2020
I have learnt how to use business strategy in the real world. I would like to thank the instructors as well as coursera, for making this learning process incredible, interesting and joyful.
By Claudia P C C•
Nov 21, 2018
It was a great experience.
By Faiz C•
Oct 19, 2016
Outstanding Experience
By nr g•
Mar 7, 2018
IThis was disappointing. After completing the first 4 courses with enthusiasm, I found this course to of little additional learning value; and given the length requiring additional monthly payment with no pro rate, it also of limited value for money.
By Aneesh R•
Aug 1, 2019
You guys screwed me by not letting me start the class for another month. I deserve my money back
By John Y•
Dec 12, 2017
This was a great opportunity to use the tools in the Strategist's Toolkit to apply them to a real world company. While the focus of the 4 courses leading up to the capstone project were meant to teach the individual tools, this course was focused on analyzing the outputs of the tools and making a thoughtful strategy recommendation.
By Humberto B•
Jan 5, 2017
Great course. My suggestion is to ensure that students develop their feedback, rather than just saying: "good work", "great", "nothing to report". It is a bit frustrating to develop such a large effort and receive this type of feedback just for others to pass the course...
By Dhinesh A D•
Jun 9, 2020
Have gained a new skillset - to analyze an organization and look for strategic paths for growth, and how to eradicate the strategic issues and major strategic issue that affects the organization.
Great course on Strategy Planning and Execution. Highly recommended.
By Terrance K•
Dec 14, 2017
This course was structure in a clearly and concisely. Every assignment was re-enforced in subsequent lessons to ensure that the concepts were absorbed. I highly recommend this comprehensive course and I look forward to taking additional courses.
By Juergen S•
Jul 25, 2019
This course proves that online learning formats can well comprise complex action learning, including peer feedback. The work-in-progress milestone structure encourages to use this feedback for continuous improvement of the final outcome.
By Gregorio A A P•
Sep 11, 2017
Excellent course of very good quality, only that the Spanish speaking people, Latin Americans and South Americans would appreciate if they were so gentle to translate your prestigious courses into the English language
By Gus A•
May 25, 2022
Excellent course. The videos are very well structured, examples are super relevant and the assignments top it up giving plenty of opportunity to practice in a safe environment. Really happy I chose this
By Kaushal B•
Jul 28, 2020
This course was very well designed and I enjoyed watching all the videos and learning about all the different analysis methods. This capstone project has everything needed to conclude this specialization
By Derick W J O•
Oct 17, 2019
By John G•
Nov 15, 2018
A Must-take course once you have finished all the Fundamental courses. It will test how much you have actually learned and put them into a cogent and concise Strategic Paper.
By Carlos E M•
Jun 13, 2016
A very well thought final project where one can apply all the tools but also get the best out of such tools to create valuable analysis with the information found.
By George E N•
Nov 12, 2020
This is a very good course for professionals of all backgrounds to deepen their business knowledge and an eye opener for those of us with technical background
By ARVIND M•
Feb 23, 2018
An excellent specialization to learn about the strategies a firm uses. This specialization is a perfect leeway for someone who want to become a strategist.
By Fernando P•
Oct 17, 2019
Sstrongly recommended finish all the specialization for get the best for your development. Thanks University of Virginia.