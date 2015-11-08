About this Course

17,115 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Business Strategy Specialization
Beginner Level

Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The dynamics of competition, the competitive life cycle, and strategies to survive and thrive through industry disruption

  • Internationalization strategies, how, where, and when to enter foreign markets, and foreign direct investment

  • How businesses compete across industries, the value of being in different markets, and the right degree of diversification

  • Stakeholder management and how engaging with non-capital stakeholders can create value

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Management
  • Strategic Thinking
  • Business Strategy
  • business competition
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Business Strategy Specialization
Beginner Level

Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(3,707 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Dynamic Strategy

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

International Strategy

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 54 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Diversification Strategy

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Stakeholder Strategy

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ADVANCED BUSINESS STRATEGY

View all reviews

About the Business Strategy Specialization

Business Strategy

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder