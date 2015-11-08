Advance your strategic analysis skills in this follow-up to Foundations of Business Strategy. In this course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, you'll learn the tools to analyze strategy across time (competitive dynamics), industries (corporate strategy), geographies (international strategy), and institutions (non-market strategy). Top-ranked faculty will introduce the tools you need to complete a comprehensive evaluation and understand the strategy dynamics of an industry: Competitive Lifecycle, Internationalization and Stakeholder Analyses, and Diversification Matrices.
This course is part of the Business Strategy Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.
What you will learn
The dynamics of competition, the competitive life cycle, and strategies to survive and thrive through industry disruption
Internationalization strategies, how, where, and when to enter foreign markets, and foreign direct investment
How businesses compete across industries, the value of being in different markets, and the right degree of diversification
Stakeholder management and how engaging with non-capital stakeholders can create value
Skills you will gain
- Strategic Management
- Strategic Thinking
- Business Strategy
- business competition
Some familiarity with business is helpful, but not required.
Offered by
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Dynamic Strategy
Studebaker, Remington, Sears, Kodak. Companies that were leaders in their time but failed to adapt to change. In this module, we'll explore the impact of disruptive innovations and how companies can navigate these changes, evolve over time, and avoid the pitfalls of the competitive life cycle. By the end of this module, you will be able to complete a competitive life cycle analysis. Let's get started.
International Strategy
Welcome! Industry and firm globalization has taken off in the past few decades. Firms can realize great gains by moving into foreign markets, but they only do so if they act strategically. In this module, we'll discuss the rise of globalization and explore two primary strategic questions: Where to compete and how to enter that market. We'll consider the pros and cons of strategic options for entering foreign markets. By the end of this module, you'll be able to complete an internationalization analysis.
Diversification Strategy
Corporate strategy is often a question of diversification. How can firms leverage their current position across markets to build profits? In this module, we'll discuss firm scope and the financial, operational, and strategic reasons to expand and diversify. We'll explore the theory of the firm--or why firms exist and how this relates to their scope. By the end of this module, you'll be able to develop a diversification matrix.
Stakeholder Strategy
How can a firm's values add value to the firm? Stakeholder management is a way of thinking about ethical considerations impacting an organization's strategy. In this module, we'll discuss how effective business strategy considers the impact of a firm's decisions and actions on various stakeholders, both primary and secondary, and uses that knowledge to guide strategic actions. By the end of this module, you'll be able to complete a stakeholder analysis.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.98%
- 4 stars15.79%
- 3 stars2.21%
- 2 stars0.60%
- 1 star0.40%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ADVANCED BUSINESS STRATEGY
Fantastic course! The various sections and tools are extremely relevant for applying to just about any company for assessing their competitive position. I tho
Very useful and valuable course! Easy to understan, clear and interesting manner of teaching of both course instructors. Worth passing if you are interested in business and strategy.
Very well presented, and captures nuances -one size does not fit all in all contexts. A great contribution to my CPD (continual professional development).
Very good. The course give you more contents and tools for a deep analysis about diversification, internationalization and stakeholders firms' strategy
About the Business Strategy Specialization
This Specialization covers both the dynamics and the global aspects of strategic management. You'll learn how to evaluate industry evolution, build and sustain competitive advantage, formulate and assess business strategies, and align efforts to organizational strategy. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply your skills by creating a comprehensive Strategic Analysis for an existing business or a venture of your own.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.