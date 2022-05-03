About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
IBM & Darden Digital Strategy Specialization
Beginner Level

Interest or experience in digital strategy or business strategy

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop your ability to think strategically, analyze the competitive environment, and recommend firm positioning and value creation

Skills you will gain

  • strategy
  • Swot Analysis
  • Value Proposition
  • Competitiveness
Instructors

Offered by

University of Virginia Darden School Foundation

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

The Strategist's Toolkit

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Analyzing Industry Structure

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 66 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Firm Capabilties

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Competitive Position

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min)

About the IBM & Darden Digital Strategy Specialization

IBM & Darden Digital Strategy

