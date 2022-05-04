Chevron Left
Back to The Strategist's Challenge

Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Strategist's Challenge by University of Virginia Darden School Foundation

4.9
stars
14 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will develop your ability to think strategically, analyze the competitive environment, and recommend firm positioning and value creation. We will explore the underlying theory and frameworks that provide the foundations of a successful business strategy and provide the tools you need to understand that strategy including SWOT, Competitor, Environmental, Five Forces, and Capabilities Analyses....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for The Strategist's Challenge

By Adeyinka O

May 4, 2022

A great blend of theory and real-life experience, thus, deepen understanding of concepts and potential applications

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder