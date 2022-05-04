Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Strategist's Challenge by University of Virginia Darden School Foundation
4.9
stars
14 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
In this course, you will develop your ability to think strategically, analyze the competitive environment, and recommend firm positioning and value creation. We will explore the underlying theory and frameworks that provide the foundations of a successful business strategy and provide the tools you need to understand that strategy including SWOT, Competitor, Environmental, Five Forces, and Capabilities Analyses....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for The Strategist's Challenge
By Adeyinka O
•
May 4, 2022
A great blend of theory and real-life experience, thus, deepen understanding of concepts and potential applications