About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Some business experience.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Planning
  • Strategic Thinking
  • strategy
  • Business Strategy
  • Business Process
IE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Strategy and Value Creation

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Competitive Advantage – The External Perspective

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Competitive Advantage - The Internal Perspective

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Competitive Advantage – The Holistic View

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

