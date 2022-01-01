Professor Carl Kock teaches the Strategy course in the IE Business Essentials MasterTrack Certificate. He has extensive experience in the corporate world and has over 20 years of experience in teaching. His work focuses on identifying the fundamental dirvers of value in companies as a whole, combining a traditional research stream on the governance of large firms with a focus on corporate environmental management. Professor Kock holds a PhD in Management and an MSc in Management (Wharton) and a Diploma in Business Administration (Philipps Universität Marburg).