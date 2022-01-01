Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
Skills you'll gain: Business Process Management, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Research and Design, Communication, Operational Analysis, Supply Chain and Logistics, Supply Chain Systems, Business Design, Entrepreneurship, Business Research, Operations Management, Business Analysis, Data Management, Accounts Payable and Receivable, Business Psychology, Accounting
4.7
(128 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Skills you'll gain: Agile Management, Agile Software Development, Application Development, Budget Management, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Culture, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Resources, Influencing, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Operations Research, Organizational Development, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Procurement, Product Design, Project, Project Management, Project Plan, Public Relations, Research and Design, Risk, Risk Management, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Storytelling, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Experience, Vendor Management
4.8
(41.9k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Big Data, BlockChain, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Business Transformation, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Data Analysis, Data Management, Design Thinking, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Innovation, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Modeling, Network Architecture, Problem Solving, Product Management, Research and Design, Sales, Software Engineering, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(17.5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Agile Management, Agile Software Development, Analytics, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Continuous Delivery, Customer Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Management, Decision Making, Design and Product, DevOps, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Leadership and Management, Operations Management, Persona Research, Problem Solving, Product Management, Project Management, Research and Design, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Experience, User Research
4.7
(8k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Yale University
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Finance, Behavioral Economics, Strategy and Operations, Investment Management, Regulations and Compliance, Financial Markets, Data Analysis, Risk, Statistical Tests, Corporate Accouting, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Market (Economics), Entrepreneurship, Financial Analysis, Risk Management, Business Process Management, Probability & Statistics
4.8
(21.8k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: BlockChain, Business Process Management, Cryptocurrency, Entrepreneurial Finance, Entrepreneurship, FinTech, Finance, Investment Management, Regulations and Compliance, Risk Management, Strategy and Operations
4.6
(2.9k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Brand Management, Business Process Management, Design and Product, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurial Finance, Entrepreneurship, Forecasting, General Accounting, Innovation, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Product Management, Product Marketing, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Agile Management, Agile Software Development, Analytics, Business Process Management, Continuous Delivery, Decision Making, Design and Product, DevOps, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Leadership and Management, Operations Management, Persona Research, Project Management, Research and Design, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Experience, User Research
4.7
(4.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
INSEAD
Skills you'll gain: BlockChain, Business Process Management, Communication, Cryptography, Entrepreneurship, FinTech, Finance, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Sales, Security Engineering, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(2.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Business Strategy, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Planning, Product Development, Product Strategy, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.7
(3.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University System of Georgia
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Correlation And Dependence, Data Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Estimation, General Statistics, Leadership and Management, Mathematics, Operations Management, Organizational Development, Probability & Statistics, Project Management, Six Sigma, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Trigonometric Integral
4.7
(7.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months