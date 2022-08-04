- Client engagement and communication
- How to launch and develop your SAP career
- Business and process analysis
- Solution design and implementation
- Understanding the SAP world and solutions
- Client Research and Analysis
- Business Transformation
- Planning and Project Management
- Communication and Engagement
- Systems and Design Thinking
- Digital transformation
- Intelligent Enterprise
SAP Technology Consultant Professional Certificate
Unlock your potential in SAP Consulting. Build the core skills SAP Partners and customers are searching for across the world, and kick-start an exciting SAP career.
Offered By
What you will learn
Learn key consulting skills most requested by SAP partners worldwide.
Understand the global SAP business solutions, products and ecosystem.
Gain skills across the whole lifecycle of an SAP implementation and enhance your CV/Resume with practical examples.
Explore planning and project management methodologies such as Waterfall, Agile, DevOps, and Cloud.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Each course contains a client-related project that enables you to develop your skills in context. As the courses progress, the projects give you the opportunity to deepen your consulting skills as you learn.
In addition to each end-of-course project, however, you’ll conduct a comprehensive hands-on project that takes you through the full SAP implementation lifecycle from start to finish. This will include carrying out the appropriate customer analysis and gap analysis, identifying business requirements, designing a solution, implementing your proposed solution, and completing QA and testing activities. Plus, you’ll build your own SAP career development plan in readiness for when you’ve successfully earned your professional certificate.
Once you’ve completed the program, you will have a variety of simulated project implementations that you can refer to in interviews to evidence your hands-on experience.
There are 7 Courses in this Professional Certificate
