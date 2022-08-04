With an academic background in Linguistics and Politics, Omar worked between 2010 and 2015 as a freelance computational linguist for a company with a focus on language processing solutions. In 2012 he joined the academic staff at the University of Heidelberg as a lecturer in Arabic and Semitic Studies. In 2018, he joined a UK-based software company as a Senior Learning Services Concept Manager and supervised the production of trainings and learning materials for different solution. In September 2022, he joined SAP as a Senior Knowledge Portfolio Manager for different SAP Solutions.