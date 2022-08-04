Miguel is a consultant, trainer and writer addressing different topics within the Technology and Compliance realms. He has been working with SAP solutions since 1998. Currently he is a member of the SAP Learning organization in Netherlands, to where he relocated in 2016. Across his professional life he conducted activities in more than 30 countries across different regions, engaging from the smallest to the largest organizations in such different environments like Public Sector and Defense, Automotive, Utilities, Oil and many others.