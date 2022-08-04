SAP Customer Engagement and Discovery is the third course in the SAP Technology Consultant Professional Certificate program. The course introduces you to SAP Activate methodology and teaches you how to engage with customers and work with them in exploring how to achieve their transformation goals.
Skills you will gain
- Managing Workshops
- Business Strategic Assessment
- Customer Readiness
- Customer Engagement and Exploration
- Solution Proposal and Communication
