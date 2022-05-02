About this Course

Course 2 of 7 in the
Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize strategies to build brand awareness among potential customers

  • Explain the purpose of SEO (search engine optimization) and essential SEO terms

  • Optimize website content for SEO

  • Understand search engine marketing (SEM) and how it benefits businesses

Skills you will gain

  • Website Structure
  • Customer Awareness
  • Google
  • Search Engine Marketing
  • Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Course 2 of 7 in the
Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to attract and engage customers with digital marketing

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 43 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Understand search engine optimization (SEO)

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Apply search engine optimization (SEO)

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 31 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Search engine marketing (SEM) and display advertising

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 49 min), 12 readings, 6 quizzes

