Attract and Engage Customers with Digital Marketing is the second of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. In this course you will practice using search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), and display advertising to attract and engage customers online. You will explore the stages of the marketing funnel and learn how to use digital marketing tactics to move customers through the stages. You’ll learn how to increase the quality and quantity of website traffic by understanding SEO fundamentals like keyword research, search engine algorithms, and link building. You will also learn about paid search and advertising, and explore tactics used to gain visibility and reach potential customers on search engine results pages, or SERPs. By the end of this course you’ll be able to apply digital marketing strategies, best practices, and tools to increase awareness of a business, understand customer needs, and engage people's interests with products and services.
This course is part of the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Recognize strategies to build brand awareness among potential customers
Explain the purpose of SEO (search engine optimization) and essential SEO terms
Optimize website content for SEO
Understand search engine marketing (SEM) and how it benefits businesses
Skills you will gain
- Website Structure
- Customer Awareness
- Search Engine Marketing
- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Offered by
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to attract and engage customers with digital marketing
You will continue to learn about the marketing funnel and its stages: awareness, consideration, conversion, and loyalty. You’ll also learn strategies for turning potential customers into paying and repeat customers at each stage of the marketing funnel. Finally, you’ll explore how to use customer personas to understand consumers’ goals, pain points, and preferred online platforms.
Understand search engine optimization (SEO)
You will review the fundamentals of SEO. Then, you’ll gain a basic understanding of how the Google Search engine works and how websites are ranked. Then, you’ll learn how to do keyword research.
Apply search engine optimization (SEO)
You will examine how to optimize a website for search engine optimization, including strategies for content, images, and linking. You’ll also learn how to help search engines better understand your content. Next, you’ll explore how to craft effective website titles and add structured data markups to help users and search engines find what they need. Then, you’ll learn all about how to use SEO tools to analyze search performance and user behavior.
Search engine marketing (SEM) and display advertising
You will learn about advertising opportunities within search engines, also called SEM and Google Display advertising. You’ll learn best practices for creating an ad in search results or a display ad. You’ll finish the course understanding how to apply and improve display ads.
Reviews
- 5 stars87.50%
- 4 stars12.50%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ATTRACT AND ENGAGE CUSTOMERS WITH DIGITAL MARKETING
This was a good course to understand how to engage customers. A few more practical examples may make this course more robuts.
Very engaging course! I enjoyed learning about digital marketing and customer engagement!
Breaks down the concepts well. Covers a lot of information so you may need to re-review some videos.
Great course with concise information about the importance of SEO
About the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth fields of digital marketing and e-commerce, in under six months, no experience or degree required. Businesses need digital marketing and e-commerce talent more than ever before; 86% of business leaders report that digital commerce will be the most important route to growth. There are 218,000 U.S. job openings in this growing field, with a median entry-level salary of $51,000.¹
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
What are digital marketing and e-commerce?
What do digital marketing and e-commerce specialists do?
Why start a career in digital marketing and e-commerce?
Which jobs will this certificate help me prepare for?
What tools and platforms are taught in the curriculum?
What background is required?
Why enroll in the Google Digital Marketing and E-commerce Certificate?
Do I need to take the course in a certain order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.