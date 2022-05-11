Chevron Left
Attract and Engage Customers with Digital Marketing is the second of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. In this course you will practice using search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), and display advertising to attract and engage customers online. You will explore the stages of the marketing funnel and learn how to use digital marketing tactics to move customers through the stages. You’ll learn how to increase the quality and quantity of website traffic by understanding SEO fundamentals like keyword research, search engine algorithms, and link building. You will also learn about paid search and advertising, and explore tactics used to gain visibility and reach potential customers on search engine results pages, or SERPs. By the end of this course you’ll be able to apply digital marketing strategies, best practices, and tools to increase awareness of a business, understand customer needs, and engage people's interests with products and services. Google employees who currently work in the field will guide you, providing hands-on activities and examples that simulate common digital marketing and e-commerce tasks while showing you some of the best tools and resources used on the job. Learners who complete the seven courses in this program will be equipped to apply for entry-level jobs in digital marketing and e-commerce. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will be able to do the following: - Identify customer personas and build your target audience - Describe the marketing funnel’s purpose and benefits - Know how to increase your conversion rate - Explain the purpose of SEO and the essential SEO terms to know - Use Google Search Console and its reports to monitor a site’s presence in Google Search results - Recognize the benefits of SEM and why to do it - Understand the fundamentals of Google Ads and targeting audiences...

By James R G

May 11, 2022

An eye opener for people looking to dip their toes in Digital Marketing. Some key highlights include understanding the marketing funnels and what strategies to use for each funnel, what SEO is and its best practices to help businesses rank in SERPs organically, and what SEM is and how to create different types of ads to help business reach their goals.

By Leslie C

May 10, 2022

Breaks down the concepts well. Covers a lot of information so you may need to re-review some videos.

By Chami C

May 10, 2022

Very engaging course! I enjoyed learning about digital marketing and customer engagement!

By Deanna L

May 21, 2022

This instructor was really engaging and genuine. I was interested in what he was saying throughout the course. I really appreciate the glossary of marketing terms which are built upon from every course and week to week as well.

By Linda N

May 10, 2022

This course was very well designed, the presentor was easy to understand and relatable. The assessment activities aligned to the material and the activities were easy to follow.

By valerie t

May 19, 2022

So far this is great! My only challenge is finding the actual course when I get on/off every day. Also, the checks by my weekly completion are not up-to-date.

By Shyna G

May 10, 2022

Amazing course! This course provides a thorough understanding of digital marketing and how to engage with customers.

By Ally B

May 10, 2022

Great course with concise information about the importance of SEO

By chami c

May 10, 2022

A very enlightening experience. Great course.

By Jenny K

May 10, 2022

Amazing ! enjoyed the exercise & activity

By Wholfang B

May 23, 2022

Amazing Course with great content.

By Mujtaba H

May 27, 2022

WELL COACH IS VERY GOOD ADVISER

By Mohammed S

May 12, 2022

Very beneficial course

By Sarah A

May 10, 2022

Perfect for beginners!

By Raina F

May 27, 2022

Great teacher

By Mrinalini K

May 3, 2022

This was a good course to understand how to engage customers. A few more practical examples may make this course more robuts.

