The aim of this course is to give you a practical guide to managing people at work. It does not matter whether you are a first time manager in a shop or a middle manager in an office environment; the same skills apply to every work place. In the course you will engage with some HR theories and then see how they translate into every day working life.
The Manager's Toolkit: A Practical Guide to Managing People at Work
- Decision-Making
- Leadership
- Management
- Performance Management
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Birkbeck, University of London
Birkbeck is a world-class research and teaching institution, a vibrant centre of academic excellence and London's only specialist provider of evening higher education – which means students can balance studying with work, family and other commitments.
Introduction
The first week gives you a chance to do some preparatory reading which will give you a good general overview of the subject area before the teaching starts in week 2.
Interviews
This week we will be focusing on the role of the interview, how to conduct a good interview as well as looking at options to the interview and discussing whether it is the best method of selecting new members of staff.
Leadership and Decision making
This week we are looking at the role of the leader in the organization and how we can improve our to improve our decision making.
Performance Management
This week we are looking at how a well designed performance management system can help both the employee and the organization.
Thank you to all the professors. The course is very practical ways for young managers like me in dealing with my subordinates in the organization that I am handling for the past 3 years now.
This is an excellent course for professionals who would like to get into people management streams or new managers and HR people. Best faculty members with deep academic knowledge. Thank you UCL
I have really enjoyed this course in how to manage your employees at work, also it will encourage all managers to learn a lot in managing their employees at work in different situations.
This course has given me information and resources to add in my personal toolkit to better manage and aid my team to a better understanding and less conflict. Very practical information.
