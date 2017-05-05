About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Decision-Making
  • Leadership
  • Management
  • Performance Management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Interviews

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Leadership and Decision making

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Performance Management

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes

