University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Collaboration, Communication, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Influencing, Leadership, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Motivation, Performance Management, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Talent Management
4.7
(9.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Agile Management, Agile Software Development, Application Development, Budget Management, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Culture, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Resources, Influencing, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Operations Research, Organizational Development, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Procurement, Product Design, Project, Project Management, Project Plan, Public Relations, Research and Design, Risk, Risk Management, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Storytelling, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Experience, Vendor Management
4.8
(41.9k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Free
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Recruitment, People Development, Performance, Entrepreneurship, Decision Making, Performance Management, Conflict Management, Human Resources, Business Psychology, Leadership
4.6
(2.5k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
IESE Business School
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Analysis, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Culture, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Accounting, General Accounting, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Human Resources, Leadership, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(4.2k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Business Strategy, Change Management, Communication, Conflict Management, Corporate Bond, Culture, Decision Making, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Human Resources Operations, Leadership, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Negotiation, Organizational Development, Organizational Structure, Performance Management, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(7.8k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Institute of Certified Professional Managers
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Communication, Culture, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Decision Making, Employee Relations, Entrepreneurship, Finance, General Accounting, Human Resources, Leadership, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Organizational Development, Planning, Problem Solving, Project Management, Recruitment, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.7
(387 reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of Illinois
Skills you'll gain: Operations Management, Financial Analysis, Budget Management, Finance, General Accounting, Audit, Communication, Strategy, Management Accounting, Accounting, Statistical Analysis, Data Management, Risk, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Analysis, Taxes, Data Visualization, Motivation, Software Engineering Tools, Corporate Accouting, Culture, Economics, Theoretical Computer Science, Law, Brand Management, Statistical Programming, Python Programming, Corporate Bond, Risk Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Digital Marketing, Computer Programming, Mergers & Acquisitions, Social Media, Analytics, Project Management, Entrepreneurship, Algorithms, Contract Management, R Programming, Virtual Reality, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Market (Economics), Econometrics, Business Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Market Research, General Statistics, Marketing, Forecasting, Agile Software Development, Innovation, Business Intelligence, Data Analysis, Strategy and Operations, Process Analysis, Marketing Mix, Research and Design, Big Data, Network Analysis, Creativity, Regression, Leadership and Management, Banking, Business Psychology, Cost Accounting, Negotiation, Business Process Management, Investment, Supply Chain Systems, Financial Accounting, Leadership, Software Engineering, Investment Management
Earn a degree
Degree
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Budget, Budget Management, Change Management, Communication, Conflict Management, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Operations Research, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Project, Project Management, Research and Design, Risk, Risk Management, Statistical Tests, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.7
(26.8k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Project Management, Finance, Project Planning, Risk, Supply Chain and Logistics, Planning, Agile Software Development, Probability & Statistics, Project, Project Plan, Risk Management, Entrepreneurship
4.7
(7k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Chaining, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Entrepreneurship, Forecasting, General Statistics, Inventory Management, Leadership and Management, Lean Six Sigma, Mathematics, Operations Management, Operations Research, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Sources, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Visualization, Strategy and Operations, Supplier Relationship Management, Supply Chain, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, Transportation Operations Management
4.7
(11.9k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Management is the process of working with and through other people and teams to set goals, execute effectively on performance, and seek success in achieving the goals of the organization. This is done by using resources that are available in an effective way. Knowing how to lead teams and organizations to get results and create success is the key to successful management. Leaders in management positions are seen to be adept at creating the right kind of professional environment in which people can work together efficiently on a project of group goals.
The value of learning about management means that you will gain a clear base of knowledge and understanding of management fundamentals like financial insights, marketing know-how, and decision-making principles to help you achieve your professional goals. Learning management means you'll become well-versed in business strategy, negotiation, personal communication, conflict resolution, and motivational management principles. Having these assets in your professional background can lead to increased responsibilities in your current job and possible opportunities to grow into a leading manager within your company or industry.
Management careers are found in almost every organization and in every industry and include key roles in human resources, financial strategies, sales and marketing, business operations, information technology, software engineering, and many more. Working hard at your job, achieving good results, and getting along with colleagues are good stepping stones to moving up into management ranks. Organizations are always on the lookout for talent to hire to mold into management material for the organization.
Taking online courses in management can optimize your knowledge of management principles, including insights into accounting, finance, marketing, business analysis, and leadership. When you take online courses on management, you have the opportunity to learn how to effectively manage organizations by leading people and teams and using the tools to analyze business strategies and assess competitive markets. Learning about management in online courses means you are learning the basics of capturing value in business, that is, to gain the strategic human and industrial elements of a business to be a competitive leader in the chosen industry.