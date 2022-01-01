- Performance Management
Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers Specialization
Become a better manager of people. Develop strategies and skills for hiring, managing performance, and rewarding employees.
Offered By
What you will learn
Understanding alternative approaches to managing human resources and appreciating the diversity of factors that motivate workers
Applying best practices for hiring and rewarding employees, and for managing employee performance
Avoiding key mistakes in (mis)managing human resources
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The projects apply the knowledge learned to specific work groups of your choosing (e.g., your own work team). You will learn how to proactively identify key challenges around staffing, performance management, and compensation and then use this to construct strategies and plans for addressing these challenges in the context of your chosen work group.
The ideal learner will have at least two years of college experience, but college experience is not required. Work experience is not necessary.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Preparing to Manage Human Resources
One way or another, all employees are managed. But approaches to managing employees varying from employee-to-employee, job-to-job, manager-to-manager, organization-to-organization, and country-to-country. This course provides a foundation for developing your own approach to skillfully managing employees by illustrating alternative human resource management (HRM) strategies, introducing the importance of the legal context, and thinking about what motivates employees. This will then give you the factual and conceptual basis for developing specific, critical HRM skills in subsequent courses on hiring employees, managing performance, and rewarding employees. Don't know anything about HRM? That's OK! Leave this course with a new-found understanding of the range of options available for managing employees, a grasp of what makes workers tick, and the readiness to develop your own HRM skills.
Recruiting, Hiring, and Onboarding Employees
Finding and hiring the right people is often cited as the number one concern of businesses today. It seems we are all competing for the best and brightest workers. As you will see in our time together in the second course, a critical component of the People Manager Value Proposition is to hire talented people who enable the organization to achieve its strategic goals. This course is an introduction into the topic of recruitment, selection and onboarding.
Managing Employee Performance
Once you have hired good employees, the next step that successful people managers take is to develop the full potential of their employees. Performance management is a process that helps managers achieve the goal of getting the best from their employees.
Managing Employee Compensation
Whether you're writing paychecks or wondering where yours comes from, this course is for you!
Instructors
Stacy Doepner-HoveDirector, Masters in Human Resources and Industrial Relations program
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
