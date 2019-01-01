Profile

Amy Simon

Senior Lecturer

Bio

Hello and welcome to this course! My name is Amy Simon and I am a senior lecturer at the Carlson School of Management. I have experience as both a human resource professional and instructor. My undergraduate and graduate degrees were in the areas of legal studies, human resource development, and organizational communication. I started in human resources in 1999 and for thirteen years I had the opportunity to work as a generalist where I worked in a variety of roles. A primary focus of mine was recruiting and hiring employees. My experience includes both union and non-union environments and I have worked in a variety of industries including children’s book publishing, manufacturing, construction, and consulting. In terms of professional activities, I was on the founding board and served as the president of the Southern Minnesota Area Human Resource Association (SMAHRA). For three years I worked at Minnesota State University Mankato teaching an introductory human resource management course. I came to the University of Minnesota as a full-time senior lecturer in 2012 where I have taught a variety of management courses. Looking forward to having you in class!

Courses

Human Resources Management Capstone: HR for People Managers

Recruiting, Hiring, and Onboarding Employees

