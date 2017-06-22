This specialization provides a robust introduction to the key principles, policies, and practices of human resource management, with a focus on understanding managerial choices and constraints, acquiring and onboarding talent, managing employee performance, and rewarding employees. The capstone project provides learners with the opportunity to apply these key principles and practices to a real-world workplace (including a learner's own workplace if desired). Specifically, the capstone project will involve identifying the key human resources challenges for a workplace--including the most pressing motivational, selection, performance evaluation, and reward issues. And for each of these areas, learners will devise a multi-step action plan for addressing the challenges identified.
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
The capstone project provides you with the opportunity to apply the key principles and practices presented in the four courses of the HRM specialization to a real-world workplace. In this first module, you will get acquainted with the overall expectations of this capstone course and identify the work unit that will be the focus of their your capstone project.
The first major milestone in the capstone project is identifying the internal and external needs, pressures, and constraints. In this module, you will be prompted to think about the major elements of the internal and external context and will create a draft description of these elements to share with other learners. You will also review others' work to provide guidance and to help reflect upon their own context.
The second major milestone in the capstone project is to identify the recruitment and selection needs of the work unit you identified. In this module, you will be prompted to think about the major elements of the hiring process and will create a draft description of these elements to share with other learners. You will also review others' work to provide guidance and to help reflect upon their own work.
The third major milestone in the capstone project is identifying the Performance Management processes that are in place to facilitate effective employee performance and growth. In this module, you will be prompted to think about the major elements of the performance management and will create a draft description of these elements to share with other learners.You will also review others' work to provide guidance and to help reflect upon their own context.
Awesome overview of the HR practices! I'd recommend for HR employees as well as for anyone who leads others. The course was well organized and the instructors were great, too!
Buen curso para personas que estan en un nivel básico de HR, en lo personal pude aprender mucho y me gustó
I just finished the Specialization, and I am very thankful to the professors and to those who provided helpful feedback in each tasks. It was a fruitful journey. Thank you!
I learned about all of the pertinent aspects of HR for a manager. The information was detailed and I was able to work at my own p
