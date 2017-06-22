About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers Specialization
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Human Resources (HR)
  • Compensation Analysis
  • Performance Management
Instructors

Offered by

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(2,135 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome and Getting Started

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Milestone 1: Identifying the Internal and External Context

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Milestone 2: Recruiting and Selecting Employees

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 95 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Milestone 3: Managing Employee Performance

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min)

TOP REVIEWS FROM HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CAPSTONE: HR FOR PEOPLE MANAGERS

About the Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers Specialization

Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers

