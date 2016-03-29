About this Course

169,355 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers Specialization
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Onboarding
  • Recruiting
  • Human Resources (HR)
  • Recruitment
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers Specialization
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(17,331 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Workforce Planning: Aligning Recruitment and Selection with Company Strategy

7 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 115 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Recruitment: Finding the Best Candidates

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 58 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Selection: Choosing the Best Candidates

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 125 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Special Topic: Onboarding

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 84 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM RECRUITING, HIRING, AND ONBOARDING EMPLOYEES

View all reviews

About the Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers Specialization

Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder