Finding and hiring the right people is often cited as the number one concern of businesses today. It seems we are all competing for the best and brightest workers. As you will see in our time together in the second course, a critical component of the People Manager Value Proposition is to hire talented people who enable the organization to achieve its strategic goals. This course is an introduction into the topic of recruitment, selection and onboarding.
This course is part of the Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Onboarding
- Recruiting
- Human Resources (HR)
- Recruitment
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Workforce Planning: Aligning Recruitment and Selection with Company Strategy
Let's consider the importance of workforce planning. A company can have all the right things in place: strong financial resources, a functioning supply chain, and the latest technology. But without talented people, it cannot achieve its goals. This is where workforce planning comes in. Workforce planning aims to find the right people, at the right time, with the right skills. But we first must build our business acumen, and our awareness of our company's unique business environment. HR professionals, as key business partners, must deeply understand the internal/external challenges and competitive landscape in which an organization operates in order to effectively execute any people management program. We begin this unit identifying the importance of aligning recruitment and selection practices (or what we often call talent acquisition) with overall company strategy. In the second and third part of this unit, we examine two key areas of talent acquisition: recruitment, selection. We conclude this module with a look at making sure we have jobs in place that are well-designed, motivating, and rewarding through the use of job design and job analysis.
Recruitment: Finding the Best Candidates
In this module, we take a look at the macro-level strategic considerations in recruiting. We also will examine what makes an effective recruiter, along with where to find prospective employees. Current issues in recruiting are discussed, such as using social media and mobile technology. We then take time to focus on important legal and ethical issues in recruiting, and we wrap up this module with a look at recruitment from a global perspective.
Selection: Choosing the Best Candidates
In this module, we examine the selection process. Like the first two modules, we start from the big picture - what is selection and how do we tie it to strategic goals? We then explore the important legal considerations (U.S. laws) and other best practices in selection, such as avoiding biases and conducting background checks. Next we will see a number of different selection tools you can use to make a better hiring decisions. Lastly, we wrap up the third module by creating and presenting offers to candidates, and analyzing our hiring process for effectiveness.
Special Topic: Onboarding
In module four we will be talking about bringing on your new hire. Having just recruited and hired a new employee, you want to be sure that new employee gets up to speed as quickly as possible and becomes an engaged and excited member of your team. Module four will talk about how to work through a great onboarding process and why that matters to an employee's engagement with the organization.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.09%
- 4 stars17.34%
- 3 stars3.02%
- 2 stars0.95%
- 1 star0.58%
TOP REVIEWS FROM RECRUITING, HIRING, AND ONBOARDING EMPLOYEES
This course took me longer than I wanted coz of my work but I'm proud to say I learnt a lot about on-boarding and interviewing staff. Thank you very much Amy and your team and my fellow students.
Great course and highly recommended not just for HR professionals, but anyone that would be involved in the process. The instructors are dynamic and the materials are excellently prepared.
This course gave a good perspective how to do complete, structural and meaningful interviewing and gave me some new ideas on on-boarding. I would recommend it to anyone who performs recruiting.
I learnt a whole lot of stuff here with this course. I had no knowledge about HR in the first place but with this, I got an in-depth knowledge. I intend to do more and more courses online
About the Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers Specialization
Do you have people reporting to you that need managing? Or perhaps you want to consider a career in human resources? Or freshen up your HR knowledge?
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.