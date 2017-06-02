KM
Nov 25, 2020
Great course to learn the theoretical background of HR management through practical applications. I highly recommend this course. Thank you all for the immense support provided throughout the course.
SB
Sep 7, 2017
It was amazing. Thoroughly enjoyed the entire bit of this course. Very interactive. Took a lot from this course. Very happy. Hoping to enroll for more courses in future. Thanks once again Coursera.
By Kyros P•
Jun 2, 2017
The first instructor was technically unskilled, did not understand best practices for the interface. Used "In-video quizzes" poorly, not using them to help/lead critical thinking about material, instead asked questions prior to any lecture on the topic, interrupted at weird times with things that seemed irrelevant to the lecture topic.
They did not provide any context when leading off-site to other pages that "were relevant" to the material. Often these pages were very dense, and they provided no navigational assistance making the exterior pages rather pointless in developing good HR practices by using them.
They used poor video taking/editing techniques, leaving "ums, ahs" and weird breaks with unfinished sentences between segments. Also some videos had poor audio quality, or were shot in portrait mode which left a very unprofessional impression.
Instead of creating useful digital presentations, they used very simple ones, and utilized a pen to write scribble that did not provide much value. The majority of the content they presented was fluffy and felt like it was a waste of my time.
The second instructor had better technical tools and took advantage of them to create video lectures that were professional in video and audio quality. I am not sure if the topic is ambiguous, but when compared to the first course "Preparing to Manage Human Resources" this course as a whole felt less useful, with less practical skills, theory, and thought provoking content that would lead to better management, hiring, and HR decisions.
There were some things worth learning, but overall the entire course felt like wasted time. Also, the quiz material sometimes seemed to ask things that were not discussed in the lecture, and had ambiguous formats for Q/A pairs that made choosing the correct answer unclear.
By Yue P•
Mar 9, 2020
First of all, I am so sorry I have to give a one-star review for this Human Resources lesson. Those lecturers are experts in the HR field, their lectures are clear and helpful. It is such a pleasure to learn from their lectures.
The reason why I give a one-star rate is I believe Coursera's "peer review" assignment procedure is really problematic. "Discussion section" is supposed to be a place that all student share their ideas and experiences, however, it is filled with "Please review my assignment and I will review back with the highest marks" now. I totally understand why this happened now, due to the "peer review" procedure.
For me, I have an assignment requires a minimum of 80% to pass the whole specialization. My first attempt got 77% and I thought "Sure, there is definitely some improvement I can make". My second attempt got 79% and guess what? I canceled the subscription and find a real book and some videos from youtube. I believe I can learn from CPHR's NKE materials as well. I just don't understand why I need my classmate's review, especially some of them don't give a shit about assignment quality, to pass the course.
Overall, the one-star review is targeted to the problematic "peer review" assignment rather than those respectful lectures.
By Andres U•
Jan 10, 2017
I think that I would like to be more concrete on topics, the teacher explain very well but then there is not that amount of concrete examples, so the classes gets very theorical,
By Erin L•
Apr 7, 2017
Intro audio for each video is incredibly poor.
Early course videos have too much animation; it’s distracting.
Video 1.3.1- At 4.57 says “Certain jobs and tasks that are not value added are more easily outsourced. But critical functions that are part of the company's value chain or the critical functions that give the product or service value to the customer, should really be outsourced.” I assume that was supposed to say NOT be outsourced, otherwise it doesn’t make sense.
Lesson 1.3: the link to the IRS page isn’t hyperlinked. You have to copy and paste.
Module 1 Final Quiz: questions aren’t worded well.
Mid-lecture question pop up in the middle of sentences and sometimes even words.
Quote from video 2.2.2: “Did you know that over 90% of candidates are now using mobile technology to look for jobs?” Then the practice quiz question “What percentage of job seekers use their mobile device to search for a job once a week or more?” and the correct answer is listed at “68%”. There is no mention of 68% anywhere.
Videos often go silent for several seconds for no apparent reason. These could easily be edited out.
Week 2 quiz: Q. 6 “improve employmentoutcomes” - somebody forgot a space.
Practice quiz 3.3, Q 1: “"Tell me about a time when you made a mistake" is what type of interview question?” - Answered Behavioral, but system marked wrong (but under the answer Behavioral note says “behavioral- tell me about a time”, so obviously it actually is the right answer.
By Shruti J•
Jan 14, 2018
Its a good course for beginners or if one wants to just brush -up their existing knowledge. I made notes and could follow the entire course. Amy Falink explains everything with practical workplace examples which is easier to relate. Thanks!
By Michelle F•
Jan 16, 2017
There were some real technical problems in this course. The video sound wouldn't match up in places, and the brief questions inserted into the video would come prior to us learning the content to answer the question. In addition the quiz answers would not match up to what was learned in the video. For example, one quiz asked what type of question would "tell me about a time" be, and in the video it literally said it was a behavioral question, but that was marked wrong in the quiz. There were also several instances where the percentages taught to us were marked wrong in the quiz. This was not as high of a quality learning experience as the first course in the specialization, so I was quite disappointed. I do hope someone will go through this course and fix the inconsistencies and technical errors. Thank you.
By ISAAC O•
May 29, 2017
This course took me longer than I wanted coz of my work but I'm proud to say I learnt a lot about on-boarding and interviewing staff. Thank you very much Amy and your team and my fellow students.
By Kasuntha M•
Nov 26, 2020
By Suman B•
Sep 8, 2017
By Erik B•
Jun 28, 2016
This course seems patched together. The volume isn't consistent, even within videos. Some videos / slides are great and full of information, while others are just long periods of talking with one word or phrase on the screen and none of the information put in written form.
Some of the questions occur in multiple practice quizzes. Also, there are misspellings in the quizzes. Finally, one quiz marked a question wrong and then, in the comments, noted the answer was right.
Further, some of the videos seem to stretch out information to fill time.
By Neha S•
Jun 16, 2020
This was really worst content, the Part one was really good, but Part 2 had no proper explanations, no proper examples nothing. really a big disappointment after completing this course.
By Tran T D•
May 9, 2018
This class is very interesting. It helps me understand about system recruiting, hiring and onboarding employees clearly.
Especially, I understand that onboading employee is more important than I thought. I also practice this lesson in my current company and bring effective.
You also should join this lesson, you will feel yourself more mature after finishing it.
By Alisha P•
Dec 14, 2020
It was a great course! I learned quite a lot, the most interesting thing for me was the entire onboarding process. I have not seen this practice in the companies I worked with and I enjoyed learning about it. The quiz and assignments were very relevant and reflected the course content. The only thing is that some of the videos were a bit low but it was great.
By Helmar F•
Aug 29, 2016
Great course. The instructors are very welcoming and clear. The course content covers all the Recruiting and Hiring basics for those who are non HR professional but also adds very important concepts for those who already works with it
By Samantha W•
Aug 10, 2020
Audio was a bit difficult for a few videos (sometimes very low and difficult to hear) but other than that I learned a lot and would recommend for anyone getting into hiring. Good points to know!
By PRAJAKTA S•
Feb 23, 2021
The course is designed very effectively, all the content in the course is highly relatable and relevant.
All the Strategic HRs out there, I would highly recommend this course for career growth.
By Tatjana B•
May 20, 2019
This course gave a good perspective how to do complete, structural and meaningful interviewing and gave me some new ideas on on-boarding. I would recommend it to anyone who performs recruiting.
By Emma K•
Sep 23, 2020
Course was very thorough and detailed! Great information that was accurate and relevant. Timing was a little off or lagged with some of the presentations, and it would be nice to see some more updated info since this seems 3 plus years old!
By Luís O M d A•
May 25, 2016
I think the course needs to be restructured in order to be more practical and in order to go more deeply into theoretical material. Most of the course is a little superficial. Most classes could be summarized. For exemple, in talking about selection procedures, the only tool discussed more deeply is interview. The was no discussion about personality, psychological test or other tools. Most contents of Amy`s classes are abstract. Stacy class, however is more practical. It is a nice course, but it can go more deeply into theory and most classes could be summarized.
By HAMPOH V A F•
Aug 28, 2018
This class is super rich in resources. I have learn so much in this 4 weeks about tips and best practices in recruiting and how to best on-board new hire, what aspect to consider and so on. Before each lecture or video, a summery of what was discussed previously is made accompanied by what will follow up. This was so helpful to me. The language was very accessible and the examples taken from real life experience made this course really stand out. I am so blessed to have taken this course and I will not hesitate a second to recommend it to someone interested in a career in Human Resources.
Thanks to the instructor for all these explanations and all other peers who shared their experiences in the discussion board.
By Saikat G•
Sep 2, 2019
The course has been really very interesting because of its wonderful topic design and excellent teaching by Instructor Ms Amy Falink
The course provided a good insight into organisational recruitment strategies, steps involved in attracting talent from the market to work for your organisation, getting a good hire for your company, selection methods and most importantly a detailed orientation on how to become a good interviewer.
The conclusion to the course with the topic of onboarding of employees into your organisation speaks volume of the very fact that employees are the most valuable resources in a company and when managed and taken care well can bear great long term results and growth for the organisation.
By S A S A•
Jun 3, 2020
This is my first coursera class I completed.Excellent courser on the top skills for successful recruiters. When I reflect on my career, I met with a handful of excellent recruiters who opened big doors for me. They each had the skills you mentioned at my job.This Courser so helpfully and I feel develop skills and verity an ideas career . it's very helpful even if I already have over 5 yrs of HR experiences.its interesting course should be learn it. Professors provide a wide understanding of Recruiting, Hiring and Onboarding area, they also give usefull advices and share their professional experience. Individual writing tasks help to learn even deeply every week's course.
By Veronica L•
Sep 19, 2021
First, I really want to thank Ms Amy and Ms Stacey for the lectures. Of course, thank you for coursera that makes my dream to study aboard happen too.
I can learn a lot from this course, because the videos, quizzes and feedback, reading references, as well as peer to peer assignments are very helpful and easy to understand.
This is actually my first course with coursera and I already love it. But I want to give a suggestion for week 4, because I think the placement of answers on the quiz must be tidy up.
By Davide U•
Jun 23, 2020
It took me longer then the first course in the specialization but overall I enjoyed it.
Although there are some technical things that I would revise (stuff about the video production only and the pace of some videos) the content are really good.
I really loved the tools, the insights and the best practices provided by this course in order to perfect our selection, evaluation and onboarding process.
I woud recommend it to all of those who want to improve their HR and people management skills.
By Olga M•
Nov 23, 2017
I liked this course, I received a lot of important and useful information. But i want to add that the peer assignments were quite unclear, i would like them to be more detailed and with examples what we need to do, in such case the first course " Preparing to Manage Human Resources" should be as an example how it needs to be done. Thanks.